Five Reasons Why Young Women Should Play Golf

Play With The Boys

If there is one piece of advice I could give to college women, it would be to play golf.

Women still only represent about 20 percent of the U.S. golfing population — a number that has remained largely unchanged for decades.

So, what’s keeping you from jumping in?

Here are five reasons why young women should start playing golf:

Women’s Golf Scholarships

While it is difficult to confirm the number of women’s golf scholarships that were not awarded in recent years, it is estimated that more than 200 of the available women’s golf scholarships went unused. With the implementation of Title IX, colleges are required to have the same numbers of athletic scholarships for females and males. This provides a huge opportunity for young female golfers looking to play at a college level.

Health and Fitness

Okay, so you may not break the same sweat as you do in spin class, but a good golf game can provide plenty of exercise. The average golfer is said to burn around 1,500 calories per 18 holes of golf. I have to say from experience that walking for five hours on the course while carrying a 50 lb bag on my shoulders definitely got me into shape.

Meet New Friends

Golf provides a great opportunity for college women to get to know each other in a way they didn’t before – and form friendships around their common interest in the game of golf. I wouldn’t have met my two best friends if I join a college women’s golf league. There’s nothing better than gossiping and getting out a good sweat while golfing with your girlfriends.

Fun Fashion

Golf fashion is big business and you’ll enjoy some amazing options from big brands like PUMA, Antigua, Callaway and Lady Hallagan..If you’re into fashion trends, this is the sport to get into. It opens up a whole new wardrobe world. It’ll be easy to look fashionable rocking those golf skorts, pink tank tops and bejeweled golf shoes while on the green.

Build Important Connections

You can either be invited to go on company outings or get stuck back at the office working. You don’t need to be good, you just need to be decent. If you can hit the driver in the air 120 yards and make decent contact with the ball most of the time you are set to go. It’s a great way to network with potential employers and to build a deeper relationship with friends from school.