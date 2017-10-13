Signature Holes of New England

The Best Signature Holes New England Has To Offer
It’s a golf season that is all too short, but the courses of New England shine from early summer until the last leaves fall from the trees in this often idyllic part of the Eastern seaboard. Golf courses in New England draw from the six states that traditionally make up the region: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Here are the best signature holes New England has to offer.
CRUMPIN-FOX CLUB
Since its inception, Crumpin-Fox has been voted highly in NEGM’s “Best of Golf Awards” & Golf Magazines “Top 100 Courses You Can Play”. Visitors are sure to enjoy the experience now more than ever. Over the past year and a half, the club removed over three thousand trees in order to improve playability, added an outdoor pavilion, introduced new fleet of electric golf carts and renovated the driving range area. The best way to “golf the fox” is with a Golf & Dinner package. We welcome you to experience the difference at Crumpin-Fox Club, book your visit today!
#8 | PAR 5 | 592 to 472 yds.
From the elevated tee, golfers contemplate negotiating the enormous fairway flanked the entire distance on the left by the lake. The golfer has two options, laying up leaving a mid to long iron or playing a heroic shot into a narrowing fairway, leaving a short iron to the green. Discretion here is the better part of valor.
#9 | PAR 3 | 204 to 120 yds.
It appears the green has been misplaced, since that thin diagonal ribbon in the distance fronted by the creek, the bank, and the bunker cannot be a viable target. It is exactly as it appears, and calls for a shot struck to the left center of the green. Many a short putt will be misread on this tricky surface.
#16 | PAR 4 | 457 to 351 yds.
The tee ball must be played down the left side of the fairway to afford a clear view of the hole as it bends uphill to the right toward and elevated green. Bunkers and woods left and right and very fast rolling back to front green make for a challenging hole. Par is your friend.
(413) 648-9101 | GOLFTHEFOX.COM
87 Parmenter Rd, Bernardston, MA 01337
DENNIS PINES
Dennis Pines is a Par-72, 7000-yard championship course situated on 170 acres of pine forest land centrally located on Cape Cod, in the Village of East Dennis. Open for play in 1965 with renovations completed in 2016, Dennis Pines has long been noted as one of the toughest layouts on Cape Cod, with tree lined corridors and water that comes into play on four holes. Amenities include a driving range, practice green, pro shop and full-service restaurant plus a separate function area and patio overlooking the course for outings of all sizes.
#12 | PAR 5 | 529 to 429 yds.
Noted as the last hole in the Cape’s version of the “Amen Corner”, hole number 12 is recognized as one of the most difficult par 5’s anywhere. The dog leg left requires a carefully placed tee shot, a fairway wood or hybrid played to the right side opens things up for a long second and short third shot. Rated the number one handicap hole at the Pines, this hole can definitely make or break you.
#17 | PAR 3 | 205 to 165 yds.
This picturesque hole shows off the well maintained and lush grounds of the Dennis Pines. The elevated tee box gives you a nice view into the green, with a large bunker to the left, there is no place to miss here. This hole proves to be a great last par three of your day. Par is a great score.
#18 | PAR 4 | 413 to 362 yds.
The finishing hole at Dennis Pines is one of the best par fours on Cape Cod. This dog leg right will leave you with a good look into the green, should you favor the left center of the fairway. The well placed green gives the golfer a view of the stadium like finish, where your group can gather to cheer you on with applause for a great putt to end your round.
EASTMAN GOLF LINKS
In 2015, EGL was awarded certification as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary course, a testament to the beauty that will surround you on all 18 holes, from mountain views to wildlife sightings in New England. Five sets of tees provide a challenge to the most experienced golfers while still offering success for newer players, including younger members of the family. EGL is part of the 3,800 acre Eastman Community Association, which has a lake, beaches, tennis and pickleball courts, miles of hiking, snowshoe and cross country trails, a fitness center and pool, and a full-service restaurant and tavern. Book your tee time today!
#1 | PAR 4 | 376 to 252 yds.
The first hole is a friendly introduction to the golf course. Players should aim their drives down the left side to avoid a fairway bunker on the right. You will have to avoid a greenside bunker that is short and to the right of the green to allow yourself a chance at par, or birdie.
#12 | PAR 4 | 466 to 271 yds.
Perched high above the tree line, this long, downhill par four requires an accurate drive, or your ball will find the trees. A downhill second shot will have to dodge greenside bunkers that are short left and right of the green. Players will be happy to escape with par.. or bogey.
# 18 | PAR 4 | 403 to 235 yds.
The uphill, finishing par four can prove troublesome for most players. A good drive off the tee will still leave a long second shot that must avoid greenside bunkers on the left and right. The green slopes from back to front and can create some excitement for onlookers, as the restaurant and deck overlook the hole.
(603) 863-4500 | EASTMANGOLFLINKS.COM
6 Clubhouse Ln, Grantham, NH 03753
GILLETTE RIDGE
Legendary golfer and world-renowned architect Arnold Palmer crafted Gillette Ridge to capitalize on the site’s natural beauty. Streams, lakes, elevation changes, and mature trees are all part of this tremendous golf experience. Voted as #11 Best Public Course in New England by NEGM, we are proud of our story and are constantly looking to make adjustments and improvements that will enhance the experience for golfers and patrons of all ages and skill levels. We are excited about the changes made this year and would love for you to join in the experience.
#2 | PAR 5 | 505 to 404 yds.
Grab the driver on this short par five as the fairway is the widest on the course. The safe play is to lay up on the left side of the fairway to avoid the large pond that fronts this green. A short approach over the water will give you a birdie putt.
#11 | PAR 3 –| 214 to 104 yds.
This scenic par 3 will make or break you. A pond sits right of the green along with bunkers left and long. A very accurate shot is required here to hit this green as any misses must be left or they will be wet!
#18 | PAR 4 | 478 to 342 yds.
The longest par 4 on the course, you must first carry the wetlands off the tee and then split the fairway bunkers left and right. If that wasn’t enough you now must carry the pond and bunker that guard, the front of this peninsula green. Any misses here must be left to avoid all the trouble right.
(860) 726-1430 | GILLETTERIDGEGOLF.COM
(860) 726-1430 | GILLETTERIDGEGOLF.COM
1360 Hall Blvd, Bloomfield, CT 06002