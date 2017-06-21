New England PGA Mike Higgins Interviews MGA’s Jesse Menacham

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Mike Higgins from the New England PGA talks with Executive Director of the Massachusetts Golf Association, Jesse Menacham.

Here are some of the highlights from the interview:

The MGA is one of the oldest golf associations in the country and currently ranks as the seventh largest.

A local and volunteer-based organization governed by a 26-member executive committee elected annually from its member clubs.

They have over 360 member clubs and 187,000 golfers.

The MGA also has an all inclusive membership program that is geared towards golfers of any skill level, male or female.

The MGA’s partnership with the USGA allows them to carry their national programs on the state-level operating the same handicap system and hosting some of the USGA’s local sectional qualifying tournaments.

Conducts 12 major championship tournaments each year that range from State, Amateur, or Senior Championships. They also run over 50 qualifying events.

The MGA Links at Mamantapett is has been owned and operated by MGA for over ten years. It is an 18-hole par 3 facility.

The Girls Independent Golf League has grown from 50 to 300 girls within the past few years

Currently working with the Massachusetts Women’s Golf Association to merge their operations and join into one organization