Golf Destination Previews 2017 U.S. Senior Open

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Golf Destination previews the 2017 U.S. Senior Open at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Massachusetts.

They speak with defending champion, Gene Sauers, Honorary Chairman, and NHL Hall of Famer Ray Bourque.

Quick Facts About The 2017 U.S. Senior Open:

The 2017 U.S. Senior Open will be the sixth USGA championship hosted by Salem

championship hosted by Salem Features a field of 156 of the world’s best professional and amateur senior golfers (over the age of 50)

The Massachusetts Golf Association (MGA) and the Women’s Golf Association of Massachusetts (WGAM) staged their 1930 state amateurs at Salem.

(MGA) and the Women’s Golf Association of Massachusetts (WGAM) staged their 1930 state amateurs at Salem. The USGA joined in by setting its 1932 Women’s Amateur for Salem

The dates for the championship are June 29-July 2.

The club was established in 1895 when 12 Salem residents organized the Salem Golf Club.

Donald Ross designed the Salem Country Club course, which opened for play in 1925.

When the U.S. Senior Open was held at Salem in 2001, it made history by selling out its entire ticket allotment — 25,000 daily — one year in advance

FOX and FS1 will provide live television coverage of all four rounds of the championship.

Players Expected to Compete Include:

For more information on the list of field players for the upcoming championship, visit: www.2017ussenioropen.com/field-list.php