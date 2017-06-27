USGA Announces Tee Times for 38th U.S. Senior Open Championship

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

PEABODY, Mass_ The United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced tee times for the first two rounds of the 38th U.S. Senior Open Championship, Thursday (June 29) and Friday (June 30), at 6,815-yard, par-70 Salem Country Club.

The U.S. Senior Open is a 72-hole, stroke-play competition. A field of 156 players will play 18 holes of stroke play on June 29 and 30, after which the field will be reduced to the low 60 scores and ties. Those players making the cut will play 18 holes on July 1 and 2. If there is a tie upon the completion of 72 holes, a three-hole aggregate playoff will immediately follow. If this playoff results in a tie, the tied players will immediately continue to play off hole-by-hole until the winner is determined.

Thursday (June 29), Hole #1 / Friday (June 30), Hole #10

7 a.m. / 12:45 p.m. – Chip Johnson, Hingham, Mass.; Brian Wilson, Fort Worth, Texas; Tom Harding, South Lyon, Mich.

7:10 a.m. / 12:55 p.m. – Jerry Smith, Oskaloosa, Iowa; Billy Tuten, Sugar Land, Texas; (a) Tim Hogarth, Northridge, Calif.

7:21 a.m. / 1:06 p.m. – Jim McGovern, Oradell, N.J.; Lindy Miller, Fort Worth, Texas; Magnus P. Atlevi, Sweden

7:31 a.m. / 1:16 p.m. – Cesar Monasterio, Argentina; Scott Parel, Augusta, Ga.; Kohki Idoki, Japan

7:42 a.m. / 1:27 p.m. – John Cook, Orlando, Fla.; Billy Mayfair, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Scott Verplank, Edmond, Okla.

7:52 a.m. / 1:37 p.m. – Bob Tway, Edmond, Okla.; Jeff Sluman, Chicago, Ill.; John Daly, Dardanelle, Ark.

8:03 a.m. / 1:48 p.m. – Peter Jacobsen, Bonita Springs, Fla.; Hale Irwin, Paradise Valley, Ariz.; Roger Chapman, England

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Stephen Ames, Canada; Tom Byrum, San Antonio, Texas; Kevin Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif.

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Bart Bryant, Winter Garden, Fla.; Gil Morgan, Edmond, Okla.; Woody Austin, Derby, Kan.

8:34 a.m. / 2:19 p.m. – Joe Durant, Pensacola Beach, Fla.; Rocco Mediate, Greensburg, Pa.; Loren Roberts, Germantown, Tenn.

8:45 a.m. / 2:30 p.m. – (a) David Schmidt, Wytheville, Va.; Jeff Roth, Farmington, N.M.; Clark Dennis, Fort Worth, Texas

8:55 a.m. / 2:40 p.m. – Stephen Keppler, England; (a) Daniel Russo, Hagaman, N.Y.; Jeff Gallagher, Henderson, Nev.

9:06 a.m. / 2:51 p.m. – Stuart Ingraham, Broomall, Pa.; John Hearn, Honolulu, Hawaii; (a) Robert Funk, Canyon Lake, Calif.

Thursday (June 29), Hole #10 / Friday (June 30), Hole #1

7 a.m. / 12:45 p.m. – Ralph West, Surprise, Ariz.; Mark Brown, Oyster Bay, N.Y.; James Ricky Arnett, Austin, Texas

7:10 a.m. / 12:55 p.m. – Tommy Stankowski, Fort Myers, Fla.; Ronald Philo, Stowe, Vt.; (a) Joe McCormick, Hutchinson, Minn.

7:21 a.m. / 1:06 p.m. – Scott Dunlap, Sarasota, Fla.; Esteban Toledo, Mexico; Brian Henninger, Wilsonville, Ore.

7:31 a.m. / 1:16 p.m. – Allen Doyle, LaGrange, Ga.; Steve Lowery, Birmingham, Ala.; Carlos Franco, Paraguay

7:42 a.m. / 1:27 p.m. – Peter Fowler, Australia; Miguel Angel Martin, Spain; John Huston, Clearwater, Fla.

7:52 a.m. / 1:37 p.m. – Paul Broadhurst, England; (a) Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill.; Gene Sauers, Savannah, Ga.

8:03 a.m. / 1:48 p.m. –Colin Montgomerie, Scotland; Scott McCarron, La Quinta, Calif.; Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Paul Goydos, Coto De Caza, Calif.; Wesley Short Jr., Austin, Texas; Jesper Parnevik, Sweden

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Jeff Maggert, Sea Pines, S.C.; Bernhard Langer, Germany; Kenny Perry, Franklin, Ky.

8:34 a.m. / 2:19 p.m. – Jeff Hart, Solana Beach, Calif.; Neal Lancaster, Smithfield, N.C.; Bob Estes, Austin, Texas

8:45 a.m. / 2:30 p.m. – Rick Woodson, Sachse, Texas; (a) Todd Hendley, Greer, S.C.; Eduardo Herrera, Windermere, Fla.

8:55 a.m. / 2:40 p.m. – (a) Mike Finster, St. Petersburg, Fla.; Dale Smigelsky, Fort Collins, Colo.; John Pillar, Hawley, Pa.

9:06 a.m. / 2:51 p.m. – Jon Levitt, Pasadena, Calif.; Walter Chapman, Knoxville, Tenn.; TBD

Thursday (June 29), Hole #1 / Friday (June 30), Hole #10

12:45 p.m. / 7 a.m. – John Kelly, Canada; Bradley Rollinson, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Keith Huber, Fresno, Calif.

12:55 p.m. / 7:10 a.m. – Daniel Briggs, Franklin, Tenn.; Keith Henderson, Blaine, Wash.; Todd McCorkle, Birmingham, Ala.

1:06 p.m. / 7:21 a.m. – Jay Williamson, St. Louis, Mo.; Jeff Lemaster, Las Vegas, Nev.; (a) George Zahringer, New York, N.Y.

1:16 p.m. / 7:31 a.m. – (a) Matthew Sughrue, Arlington, Va.; Andre Bossert, South Africa; Michael Grob, Billings, Mont.

1:27 p.m. / 7:42 a.m. – P.H. Horgan, Newport, R.I.; Steve Pate, Westlake Village, Calif.; Michael Goodes, Browns Summit, N.C.

1:37 p.m. / 7:52 a.m. – Jerry Kelly, Madison, Wis.; Steve Flesch, Union, Ky.; David Toms, Shreveport, La.

1:48 p.m. / 8:03 a.m. – Mark O’Meara, Houston, Texas; Vijay Singh, Fiji; Ian Woosnam, Wales

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Fred Couples, Newport Beach, Calif.; Jay Haas, Greer, S.C.; Brandt Jobe, Argyle, Texas

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Nick Faldo, England; Mark Calcavecchia, Jupiter, Fla.; Tom Watson, Overland Park, Kan.

2:19 p.m. / 8:34 a.m. – Tommy Armour III, Dallas, Texas; Marco Dawson, Merritt Island, Fla.; Glen Day, Little Rock, Ark.

2:30 p.m. / 8:45 a.m. – John Riegger, Henderson, Nev.; Kevin Muir, Birmingham, Mich.; (a) T.J. Brudzinski, Columbus, Ohio

2:40 p.m. / 8:55 a.m. – Bob Niger, El Dorado Hills, Calif.; (a) Allan Small, Savannah, Ga.; James Buenzli, Prairie Grove, Ill.

2:51 p.m. / 9:06 a.m. – (a) Scott Livingston, Rogers, Ark.; (a) Steve Fink, Las Vegas, Nev.; Mark McCormick, Middletown, N.J.

Thursday (June 29), Hole #10 / Friday (June 30), Hole #1

12:45 p.m. / 7 a.m. – Philip Jonas, Canada; Ricky Touma, Olney, Md.; Kevin Cashman, Minnetrista, Minn.

12:55 p.m. / 7:10 a.m. – Greg Kraft, Clearwater, Fla.; Barry Lane, England; (a) Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa

1:06 p.m. / 7:21 a.m. – Prayad Marksaeng, Thailand; Danny Mulhearn, Wheaton, Ill.; Philip Golding, England

1:16 p.m. / 7:31 a.m. – Tommy Tolles, Hendersonville, N.C.; Mike Small, Champaign, Ill.; Takeshi Sakiyama, Japan

1:27 p.m. / 7:42 a.m. – Doug Garwood, Los Angeles, Calif.; Jimmy Carter, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Brad Bryant, Lakeland, Fla.

1:37 p.m. / 7:52 a.m. – Olin Browne, Tequesta, Fla.; Tom Lehman, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Michael Allen, Paradise Valley, Ariz.

1:48 p.m. / 8:03 a.m. – Tom Kite, Austin, Texas; Lee Janzen, Orlando, Fla.; Corey Pavin, Los Angeles, Calif.

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Kirk Triplett, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Duffy Waldorf, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; Billy Andrade, Bristol, R.I.

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – David Frost, South Africa; Joey Sindelar, Horseheads, N.Y.; Scott Hoch, Orlando, Fla.

2:19 p.m. / 8:34 a.m. – Tom Pernice, Murrieta, Calif.; (a) Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa.; Mark Wiebe, Denver, Colo.

2:30 p.m. / 8:45 a.m. – Doug Bauman, Barrington, Ill.; Jim Schuman, Scottsdale, Ariz.; (a) Claud Cooper, Birmingham, Ala.

2:40 p.m. / 8:55 a.m. – (a) Larry Salk, Fairfax, Calif.; Joe Boros, Saxonburg, Pa.; Jaime Gomez, McAllen, Texas

2:51 p.m. / 9:06 a.m. – David McNabb, Newark, Del.; (a) Ken Palladino, Dunedin, Fla.; Gibby Gilbert III, Ooltewah, Tenn.

(a): amateur

38th U.S. Senior Open Championship – Par & Yardage

Salem Country Club will be set up at 6,815 yards and will play to a par of 35-35—70. The yardage for each round of the championship will vary due to course setup and conditions.

Salem Country Club Hole By Hole Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total Par 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 35 Yardage 407 485 149 341 209 525 419 422 439 3,396 Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Total Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 35 Yardage 404 395 162 392 503 218 389 492 464 3,419

About the USGA

The USGA celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf’s premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment and amateur status rules. Our operating jurisdiction for these governance functions is the United States, its territories and Mexico. The USGA Handicap System is utilized in more than 40 countries and our Course Rating System covers 95 percent of the world’s golf courses, enabling all golfers to play on an equitable basis. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association’s Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world’s most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts.

To learn more, visit usga.org.