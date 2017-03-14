The 2017 U.S. Women’s Open / Trump National Bedminster, NJ

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

South Shore Country Club in Hingham, MA only New England Qualifier Site

FAR HILLS, N.J.__ The United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced sectional qualifying sites for the 72nd U.S. Women’s Open Championship, which will be contested July 13-16 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. It will be the seventh U.S. Women’s Open to be played in New Jersey, and the first in 30 years.

Sectional qualifying, conducted over 36 holes, will take place at 21 U.S. and four international sites between May 22 and June 12. The championship is open to female professionals, and female amateurs with a Handicap Index® not exceeding 2.4.

“Each year, the game’s greatest women players tackle golf’s most comprehensive test as they compete in the U.S. Women’s Open, and sectional qualifying is the first step in that journey for many,” said Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman. “State and regional golf associations, as well as several international organizations, play an important role in this process, and we thank them for their efforts in helping to determine a worthy champion.”

Online player registration is available at www.usga.org/applytoplay. The entry deadline is 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 17.

For the fourth consecutive year, Women’s Open sectional qualifying will be conducted in England, Japan, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Korea. Three courses return as international sites: Buckinghamshire Golf Club, in Buckinghamshire, England, on June 5; Lan Hai International Golf Club, in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China, on June 5; and Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, in Cheonan, the Republic of Korea, on June 12. Hino Golf Club in Shinga Prefecture, Japan, will host its first Women’s Open sectional qualifier on May 22.

Industry Hills Golf Club, near Los Angeles, will host Women’s Open sectional qualifying for the ninth consecutive year on May 30. The club was also a sectional site in 1980 and 1982. Additionally, Industry Hills’ Eisenhower Course is scheduled to host U.S. Open local qualifying for the 10th consecutive year in June.

Two U.S. Women’s Open champions have reached the championship through sectional qualifying: Hilary Lunke (2003) and Birdie Kim (2005). Lunke won after advancing through local and sectional qualifying, while Kim competed in the sectional stage.

Considered the world’s premier golf championship for women in golf, the U.S. Women’s Open is one of 13 national championships conducted annually by the USGA. The championship was first contested in 1946 and its winners include Betsy Rawls (1951, ’53, ’57, ’60), Mickey Wright (1958, ’59, ’61, ’64), Babe Didrikson Zaharias (1948, ’50, ’54), Susie Maxwell Berning (1968, ’72, ’73), Hollis Stacy (1977, ’78, ’84), Annika Sorenstam (1995, ’96, 2006), Juli Inkster (1999, 2002), Karrie Webb (2000, ’01), Inbee Park (2008, ’13), Paula Creamer (2010), Cristie Kerr (2007) and Michelle Wie (2014).

For 2017 Women’s Open information and tickets, visit www.usga.org/womensopen.

2017 U.S. Women’s Open Sectional Qualifying Sites (25)

Monday, May 22 (3)

Butler (Pa.) Country Club

The Country Club at DC Ranch, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Hino Golf Club, Shinga Prefecture, Japan

Wednesday, May 24 (1)

Riverdale Golf Course (Dunes Course), Brighton, Colo.

Sunday, May 28 (1)

Poipu Bay Golf Course, Koloa, Hawaii

Tuesday, May 30 (2)

Diamond Oaks Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

Industry Hills Golf Club (Eisenhower Course), City of Industry, Calif.

Wednesday, May 31 (1)

Legends Club, Prior Lake, Minn.

Friday, June 2 (1)

BallenIsles Country Club (East Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Monday, June 5 (6)

Buckinghamshire Golf Club, Buckinghamshire, England

Hidden Creek Golf Club, Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.

Lan Hai International Golf Club, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China

The Legends at Chateau Elan, Braselton, Ga.

Oak Valley Golf Club, Beaumont, Calif.

**Tuesday, June 6 (1)

South Shore Country Club, Hingham, Mass.

Wednesday, June 7 (2)

Bogey Hills Country Club, St. Louis, Mo.

The Woodlands (Texas) Country Club (Player Course)

Friday, June 9 (1)

Sugar Mill Country Club, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Monday, June 12 (6)

Bradenton (Fla.) Country Club

Governors Club, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Muskegon (Mich.) Country Club

OGA Golf Course, Woodburn, Ore.

Prestwick Country Club, Frankfort, Ill.

Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, Republic of Korea

Sectional qualifying sites and dates are subject to change. For the most up-to-date list, visit www.usga.org/applytoplay.