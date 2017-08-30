Vana Relishes Role as a Rookie at Minikahda

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 2

Frank Vana Makes The Most of His Championship Debut

Frank Vana did not disappoint this week in the U.S. Senior Amateur.

Vana is playing in his 32nd USGA championship, but it’s his first since the 2010 U.S. Amateur at Chambers Bay.

Vana isn’t the only young guy doing well at The Minikahda Club; he is one of five newcomers to the championship among the eight men to advance to the quarterfinals. He is taking on John Pierce of San Antonio, Texas, in the last of the four Wednesday morning quarterfinal matches.

“You come, you put all this effort into it, you want to keep going,” Vana said. “You know 45 to 55 is a no-man’s land in amateur golf. The Mid-Amateur is difficult, playing against the 25-year-old guys. I’m starting over, but I also know a lot of these guys out here, and they are good players. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster, but it feels good.”

Kearney, another veteran of dozens of Bay State and USGA events who lost in the first round of match play, has made it even better by assisting his friend.

“It’s great having him on the bag. It gives you a lot of confidence to have someone like that with you,” Vana said. “He was enthusiastic and positive, and he knows what he’s talking about.

Frank Vana Jr. – 55 – Boxford, Mass.

Born in Concord, Mass.

Youngest player in field- turned 55 five days before start of championship (8/21)

Has competed in 31 USGA championships

-Best previous finish: Round of 16, 2005 U.S. Mid-Amateur Played for Massachusetts in the USGA Men’s State Team Championship nine times

Won the 2004 and 2005 Massachusetts Amateur

9-time Massachusetts Mid-Amateur champion

Massachusetts Golf Association Player of the Decade in the 1990s and 2000s.

2016 inductee into the Massachusetts Golf Hall of Fame

Road to Quarterfinals

-Round of 64: Defeated Harrison Rutter, 1 up

-Round of 32: Defeated Bryan Norton, 1 up

-Round of 16: Defeated Alan Hill in 19 holes

For more information visit, the USGA.com

Source and Photo Credit: USGA