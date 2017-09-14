20th New England Senior Amateur Championship Set to Tee Off This Week at Wethersfield Country Club, CT

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

WETHERSFIELD COUNTRY CLUB

Host Site of the 2017 New England Senior Amateur Championship

Wethersfield, Conn. – The 20th playing of the New England Senior Amateur Championship begins Tuesday, September 12 in Connecticut as the top senior amateur competitors from each of the six New England states will descend on Wethersfield Country Club for the two-day, 36-hole competition that will crown the annual champion.

Open to all amateur competitors who have reached their 55th birthday by the start of the Championship Proper, who hold an active membership in a club belonging to one six New England state golf associations with a handicap index not exceeding 9.9, the New England Senior Amateur Championship is the final leg of the New England Golf Association Championship Proper trifecta.

Earlier this season, Bobby Leopold won the 88th playing of the New England Amateur Championship in July while the seven-member squad from Massachusetts was victorious at the 48th playing of the New England Junior Amateur Championship in mid August.

This year’s New England Senior Amateur Championship, being contested in Connecticut for only the fourth time dating back to the Proper’s inaugural 1998 championship, will feature 120 competitors who reside in one of the six New England states. All competitors either advanced from one of the three qualifiers that were held across the New England region during the month of August or who were exempt due to previous success in the Championship Proper.

Massachusetts leads the field with 57 competitors scheduled to play while Connecticut (33), Rhode Island (10), New Hampshire (9), Vermont (8) and Maine (2) round out the additional crop of players. As of publication, one alternate spot is still being finalized.

Additionally, nine former Massachusetts Senior Amateur Champions will be featured in the field while three former competitors of super senior status – individuals aged 65 and older who have finished as the low scorer amongst their age bracket – will also compete.

A Look At The Field

Past New England Senior Amateur Champions in the field:

Phil Pleat (NH) (2016)

Dave Houghton (MA) (2015)

Jim Romaniello (CT) (2014)

Shawn McLoughlin (CT) (2013, 2000)

Peter Metzler (VT) (2012)

Dave Szewczul (CT) (2010, 2011)

Robert Linn (MA) (2009)

Joe Keller (MA) (2008)

Paul Murphy (MA) (2006)

Past New England Super Senior Amateur Champions in the field: *

Shawn McLoughlin (CT) (2009, 2012, 2013)

Dick King (MA) (2014)

Dave Houghton (MA) (2015)

* Recognition for the New England Super Senior Amateur Champion began in 2008. Prior to 2008, only the Senior Amateur Champion was recognized.

