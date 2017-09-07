2017 Massachusetts Super Senior Amateur Championship to be Played as an 18-Hole Event

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Rain Causes Cancellation of Round 1 on Thursday

Great Barrington, MA — Heavy and persistent rains in Great Barrington forced the cancellation of the first round of play at the 2017 Massachusetts Super Senior Amateur Championship, which is being held this week at Wyantenuck Country Club.

Play was officially cancelled on Wednesday at 8:33 a.m. when heavy downpours made the course unplayable. There were only eight groups on the course at the time.

“The course took on a great deal of water over night and into this morning,” said Kevin Eldridge, the MGA’s director of rules & competition. “Given the forecast of more rain and the current state of the golf course, there was simply no way that we could have continued play on this day. We appreciate the tireless work of the staff here at Wyantenuck Country Club and the patience of the competitors here on site.”

Eldridge is hoping that the weather will cooperate and play will be able to continue on Thursday. All play from Wednesday will be erased, and competitors will tee off on Thursday based on the same starting times as Wednesday.

Play will commence at 8:00 a.m.

“The goal will be to get 18 holes in on Thursday and crown a champion,” said Eldridge.

This will mark the second time in event history that the Massachusetts Super Senior Amateur Championship will be played as an 18-hole event. In 2014, the event debuted as an 18-hole event and was played as such.

Since that time, the event has been expanded to 36 holes and has crowned a champion after 36 holes since 2015.