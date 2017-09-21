Peter Uihlein wins Web.com Tour Finals Opener

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

New England Native Earns his PGA Tour Card for next Season

Peter Uihlein, who has played the European Tour over the past four years, accomplished his goal by carding a final-round 65 at The Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course to beat local favorite Ryan Armour by a stroke.

The victory was worth $180,000 and places the 28-year-old from New Bedford, Massachusetts, on top of the Web.com Tour Finals money list with three

events left. Since he turned pro in 2011, Uihlein has flown across the pond to compete in Europe and Asia. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy had the credentials to play on TOUR, being a two-time All-American and 2010 United States Amateur champion, but chose to head overseas.

He will now have full status on the PGA Tour for the 2017/2018 season. The top-25 money winners from the four-event finals earn PGA Tour cards. With his $180,000 in first prize winnings, Uihlein is assured of his full PGA Tour card. He had competed twice in this event as an amateur which makes this victory even more special to him.

“There are so many good events now in Europe,” said Uihlein, who has made 114 starts on the European Tour. “It’s really tough. I got to sit down and look at both schedules. I just don’t know. I don’t know next year’s schedule in Europe. I haven’t looked at the PGA TOUR schedule. Right now, I don’t know where I’m going to be playing, but I’m going to try and do both and see what happens.”

Peter Uihlein was born August 29, 1989 in New Bedford, Massachusetts and spent his youth playing at the New Bedford Country Club and The Bay Club Mattapoisett where the Uihlein family built a home in his early teens. At age 13, Peter enrolled in The IMG Academy Pendleton School in Bradenton, Florida in The David Leadbetter Golf Program. He was named Player of the Year by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) in 2005 and again in 2007, becoming the fifth Junior in the award’s history to win more than once which joins him on a list that includes Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

On his 21st birthday, Uihlein defeated David Chung 4 & 2 in the 36-hole final of the U.S. Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington. Uihlein became the fourth Oklahoma State player to win the event and the first since Scott Verplank in 1984. In September of that year, Uihlein won the Mark H. McCormack Medal for being on top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking at the end of the amateur season, following the European Amateur and U.S. Amateur events.

Greg Yeomans, the General Manager and Director of Golf at The Bay Club at Mattapoisett where Uihlein spent much of his youth playing and training, said “Peter is a world class player who will now have the opportunity to set his schedule next season on both the European and the PGA Tours. The Bay Club family is very excited for him and his family and the prospect of being able to watch him play and follow his career on the both Tours. Peter has great respect for the game and his time and experiences on the European Tour will no doubt serve him well in his quest as a professional golfer. It would not surprise me if he continues his career, like many international players do on both tours.”

Uihlein arrived in Columbus, Ohio ranked No. 12 in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai. He has enjoyed success outside the U.S. with a win at the Madeira Islands Open and being named the Tour’s Rookie of the Year in 2013. On Saturday, he talked about wanting the chance to become a global player and this winter he’s going to get that the opportunity.