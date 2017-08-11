New Tournament Fan Venues Introduced at Dell Technologies Championship

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

PGA TOUR Unveils Updated Mobile Device Policy For Fans

Norton, Mass. – With less than one month remaining until the top 100 players in the FedExCup standings arrive at TPC Boston for the second FedExCup Playoffs event, tournament officials at the Dell Technologies Championship are pleased to introduce new fan venues that will improve the overall fan experience. The Dell Technologies Championship returns to TPC Boston for the 15th consecutive year and will welcome the top 100 players on the FedExCup standings Aug. 30 – Sept. 4.

The 17th Fairway Fan Zone is a new addition to the grounds at TPC Boston equipped with several attractions open to all fans. The centerpiece of the Fan Zone will be the Dell Technologies Fan Experience, which allows spectators to virtually immerse themselves in the tournament through technology.

Other features within this space include:

An open-sourced art robot that can draw on golf balls that will eventually become a souvenir.

A photo booth for fans to take pictures and share on their social media accounts.

Touch-screen televisions that will be highlighting the charities that are supported through the Championship, allowing for fans to learn more about their missions.

Dell Alienware gaming technology will be available to test out and demo. Specifically, golf enthusiasts will get to “virtually” try for a hole-in-one through mixed reality golf; Rocket League Battle, one of the top multi-person games played on Alienware Auroras, in which players choose from a variety of high-flying vehicles to score amazing aerial goalsd; and plus virtual reality one-on-one competitions.

Outside of the Dell Technologies Fan Experience will be four well-known food trucks representing regional cuisine, specifically the Cod Squad, Roving Lunchbox, Sweet Tomatoes Pies and the Whoopie Wagon.

The Cod Squad is serving up Captain Marden’s award-winning exclusive fresh seafood along with organic produce, creating a traditional New England experience with a twist.

For delicious hand pies, The Roving Lunchbox takes such comforting flavors as the classic Reuben and Cuban sandwiches, Moroccan Chicken Tagine and Salted Caramel Apple to wrap in their flaky pie crust. Each pie is hand made with the freshest ingredients.

Sweet Tomato Pies will serve their fresh Neapolitan pizzas, while Whoopie Wagon will serve the classic New England treat to those fans with a sweet tooth in a variety of mouth-watering flavors.

Rounding out the Fan Zone are outdoor lawn games, a Michelob Ultra beer garden, picnic tables for seating, a build-your-own-burger concession stand and a 15-foot TV showing the telecast.

With the tournament offering free admission to all youth 15 and younger with a ticketed adult, the Kids Village will be the must-visit location for some added entertainment. Located adjacent to the clubhouse, the Kids Village is filled with exciting activities including a moon bounce, a nine-hole mini putt course (known as the Village Nine), character drawings and more.

On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., there will be a Mascot Meet & Greet with mascots from the Cannons and Red Sox. During this time, there will also be free samples of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. Additionally, the three Red Sox World Series trophies will be on siteSaturday for fans to take pictures and interact with.

For those fans of age, the GREY GOOSE 19th Hole is positioned with views of the signature 16thgreen, and will be open to all spectators, ages 21 and over, with some of the best views on the course as well as the best atmosphere.

In addition to the new fan venues on site, The PGA TOUR has implemented a new Spectator Mobile Device Policy for its events. Beginning with THE NORTHERN TRUST the week prior to the Dell Technologies Championship, the following policies will take effect:

Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used.

Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week.

Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use.

No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage).

Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas.

Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media.

For tickets to the Dell Technologies Championship, please visit DellTechnologiesChampionship.com or call the tournament office at 508-285-8333. Fans are encouraged to follow the Dell Technologies Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes – ranging from 98 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry’s broadest and most innovative portfolio from edge to core to cloud.

About the Dell Technologies Championship

The Dell Technologies Championship has been the premier professional sports event on Labor Day weekend in the greater Boston area for 14 years. Since Adam Scott won the inaugural event at TPC Boston in 2003, the championship has generated over $27 million for local & national charities. The list of heralded champions also includes Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and defending champion Rory McIlroy. The Dell Technologies Championship occupies a prominent position on the PGA TOUR schedule as the second of four events in the TOUR’s season-ending FedExCup Playoffs, and annually welcomes the top 100 players on the FedExCup Points List to Boston. This year’s championship will take place August 30 –September 4.