NBC Sports Group Continues FedEx Cup Playoffs Coverage With Dell Technologies, BMW and Tour Championships

Final Three Events of the PGA TOUR Season Exclusively on Golf Channel and NBC

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 29, 2017) – Following Sunday’s dramatic conclusion at The Northern Trust with World. No. 1 Dustin Johnson defeating Jordan Spieth in a one-hole playoff, the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs continue this week outside of Boston with the Dell Technologies Championship, Friday–Monday, Sept. 1-4. Golf Channel and NBC will carry exclusive coverage of the final three events of the FedExCup Playoffs, culminating with the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Taking place at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., the Dell Technologies Championship will feature the top-100 players in the FedExCup standings who advanced from last week’s Northern Trust. Golf Channel will air live coverage of the first two rounds Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2, with Golf Channel and NBC combining for live coverage of the final two rounds Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3-4. In total, NBC Sports Group will air nearly 20 hours of live tournament coverage of the event.

The top-70 players then will advance to Conway Farms Golf Club outside of Chicago for the BMW Championship, Thursday–Sunday, Sept. 14-17. From there, the top-30 will advance to the season-culminating TOUR Championship, where the season-long FedExCup champion will be crowned and the $10 million first-place prize will be awarded.

BROADCAST TEAMS: Golf Channel will carry live coverage of the opening two rounds and weekend lead-in coverage at each of the final three playoff events, with NBC also carrying third and final round coverage at each stop. Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo (Dell Technologies Championship, TOUR Championship) and Rich Lerner/Nobilo (BMW Championship) will handle play-by-play and analyst duties for Golf Channel’s early round and lead-in coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs. Dan Hicks and Johnny Miller will anchor NBC’s weekend coverage of the final three events. Tower analysts Gary Koch and Peter Jacobsen; on-course reporters David Feherty, Jim “Bones” Mackay, Roger Maltbie, Mark Rolfing and Notah Begay, and reporter Steve Sands will contribute to coverage on both Golf Channel and NBC. Jimmy Roberts will serve as an essayist at the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship.

NEWS COVERAGE: Golf Channel’s news programs, Golf Central and Morning Drive, will provide comprehensive wraparound news coverage throughout the remainder of the FedExCup Playoffs with interviews, highlights, on-site reports and features. At the BMW Championship, Matt Ginella and Charlie Rymer will host Morning Drive on-location from Conway Farms, Tuesday–Sunday. The network’s team of analysts, including Begay, Brandel Chamblee, John Cook, David Duval, Tripp Isenhour, Billy Kratzert and Arron Oberholser, all will contribute to Golf Central’s coverage during the Playoffs.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: Golf Channel Digital will have comprehensive editorial coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs with columns and daily blogs. Senior writer Rex Hoggard will report on-site for the Dell Technologies Championship and TOUR Championship; and staff writer Will Gray will report onsite for the BMW Championship.

Golf Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – will provide expanded social coverage surrounding the final stretch of the season. Also, for the first time at the FedExCup Playoffs, both Golf Channel and NBC will integrate social media throughout its live tournament telecasts, incorporating social media posts from players and fans.

News and tournament action surrounding the FedExCup Playoffs can be accessed at any time on any mobile device and online via Golf Channel Digital. Fans also can stream NBC Sports’ coverage of live golf via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

NBC Sports Group FedExCup Playoffs Tournament Coverage (all times ET):

Dell Technologies Championship (Sept. 1-4) Friday, Sept. 1 First Round 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel Saturday, Sept. 2 Second Round 3-6:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel Sunday, Sept. 3 Third Round 1-3 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel Sunday, Sept. 3 Third Round 3-6 p.m. (Live) NBC Monday, Sept. 4 Final Round 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel Monday, Sept. 4 Final Round 1:30-6 p.m. (Live) NBC BMW Championship (Sept. 14-17) Wednesday, Sept. 13 Pro-Am Show 5-6 p.m. Golf Channel Thursday, Sept. 14 First Round 3-7 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel Friday, Sept. 15 Second Round 3-7 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel Saturday, Sept. 16 Third Round 1-3 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel Saturday, Sept. 16 Third Round 3-6 p.m. (Live) NBC Sunday, Sept. 17 Final Round Noon-2 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel Sunday, Sept. 17 Final Round 2-6 p.m. (Live) NBC TOUR Championship (Sept. 21-24) Thursday, Sept. 21 First Round 1-6 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel Friday, Sept. 22 Second Round 1-6 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel Saturday, Sept. 23 Third Round 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel Saturday, Sept. 23 Third Round 2:30-6 p.m. (Live) NBC Sunday, Sept. 24 Final Round Noon-1:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel Sunday, Sept. 24 Final Round 1:30-6 p.m. (Live) NBC