Justin Thomas Claims PGA Championship, to Play Dell Technologies Championship in Two Weeks

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Johnson, Mickelson Among Recent Notable Commits

Norton, Mass. – With just two weeks remaining before the Dell Technologies Championship and the second stage of the FedExCup Playoffs kicks off, players are jockeying for position to play their way into the top 100 in the standings. Justin Thomas continued his strong play in the 2016-17 season by winning the PGA Championship yesterday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The win, his fourth of the season, moved him to No. 2 in the FedExCup behind Hideki Matsuyama, who holds a narrow lead after finishing T5 yesterday.

Thomas’ PGA Championship triumph is his first win in a major championship and first PGA TOUR win in the continental United States (2015/CIMB Classic, 2016/CIMB Classic, 2017/Tournament of Champions, 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii). With the win, Thomas is the first player on the PGA TOUR to win four times this season, moving out of a tie with three-time winners Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth. The last time the PGA TOUR had four players with three or more wins in a season was 2003: Tiger Woods (5), Davis Love III (4), Vijay Singh (3), Mike Weir (3), Kenny Perry (3).

With 600 FedExCup points from the victory, Justin Thomas moved from No. 4 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. The win has Thomas in position to make a deep run in the FedExCup Playoffs, where the Dell Technologies Championship represents the second of four stops at the conclusion of the PGA TOUR season. The Dell Technologies Championship is set to return to TPC Boston as it welcomes the best of the PGA TOUR Aug. 30 – Sept. 4.

Thomas will make his third start at the Dell Technologies Championship in two weeks; he missed the cut in 2016 and finished T56 in 2015.

Those players on the bubble heading into the final event of the regular season include 2016 PGA Champion Jimmy Walker, who currently sits at No. 100 in the standings. Those currently outside the top 100 include Steve Stricker (No. 109), Bubba Watson (No. 111), and Graeme McDowell (No. 133).

Among the recent commits to the Dell Technologies Championship include Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson. Current world No. 1 and three-time winner this season, Johnson will make his eighth career appearance at the Dell Technologies Championship, where the long-driving American has three career top-10 finishes. Last year, Johnson finished T8 en route to finishing second in the final FedExCup standings.

Mickelson will look to deliver a similar performance that led to winning in his debut at TPC Boston in 2007. This year will mark Mickelson’s 11th consecutive start in the Dell Technologies Championship, where the 42-time PGA TOUR winner owns two top 10s and just one missed cut (2016) to go along with his victory.

For tickets to the Dell Technologies Championship, please visit DellTechnologiesChampionship.com or call the tournament office at 508-285-8333. Fans are encouraged to follow the Dell Technologies Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes – ranging from 98 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry’s broadest and most innovative portfolio from edge to core to cloud.

About the Dell Technologies Championship

The Dell Technologies Championship has been the premier professional sports event on Labor Day weekend in the greater Boston area for 14 years. Since Adam Scott won the inaugural event at TPC Boston in 2003, the championship has generated over $27 million for local & national charities . The list of heralded champions also includes Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and defending champion Rory McIlroy. The Dell Technologies Championship occupies a prominent position on the PGA TOUR schedule as the second of four events in the TOUR’s season-ending FedExCup Playoffs, and annually welcomes the top 100 players on the FedExCup Points List to Boston. This year’s championship will take place August 30 – September 4 .