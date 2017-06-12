Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Travelers Championship is a Can’t Miss in 2017

From Russell Knox’s electric hat throw on 18 Sunday to Jim Furyk’s 58.

Last years Travelers Championship was quite the tournament.

One would think it would be hard to follow up on something so good.

But now, just a few weeks out, it is looking like this could be the best one yet.

Not because the course got a face lift or the weather is going to be nice or even the fact it is the weekend after the U.S. Open.

This year’s field is STACKED.

You have the obvious ones like defending champ Russell Knox and Bubba Watson who seems to love TPC River Highlands, because he comes back almost every year.

But those guys aren’t really the story line.

Names like Zach Johnson, Marc Leishman, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Jim Furyk will get the people excited. This is the only other tournament in the region besides the Fed Ex playoff event at TPC Boston.

But this year the Travelers is really turning some heads.

Boasting the field with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and some guy named Jordan Spieth.

His first time at the tournament, he will join Day and McIlroy as they are three guys ranked in the world top 10 right now.

This type of fire power should draw great crowds to the beautiful tournament.

Hoping they all make the cut, Hartford traffic could get a little worse that weekend.

Pairings are yet to come out but it will be interesting to see if the tournament directors pair these big names up or try spreading them out.

Last year, in the wake of the Olympics, they paired Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson. All members of team USA.

Tickets are on sale now and the drive to Cromwell, Connecticut is an easy one no matter where you are in New England.

From June 19-25th don’t miss some of the best golfers in the world, just in your backyard.