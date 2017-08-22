Six Maine Golfers to Compete in AJGA Coca-Cola Championship at Sugarloaf, August 21-24

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

100 of the Nations’ Top Junior Golfers will Gather at Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME – For the fifth consecutive year, more than 100 of the nation’s top junior golfers will gather at the Sugarloaf Golf Club to compete in the 2017 American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Coca-Cola Junior Championship, August 21-24, 2017. Among this year’s field of athletes are six players from Maine, including the 2017 New England PGA Junior Champion, Cole Anderson, of Camden.

Anderson, now a Junior at Camden Hill Regional High School in Boothbay, finished third in this event in 2016 – the highest finish for a competitor from Maine in the four-year history of the tournament at Sugarloaf.

The AJGA Coca-Cola Junior Championship is a 54-hole stroke play event, spanning four days with three rounds of competitive play. The tournament field is comprised of 125 male and female competitors ages 12-18, hailing from 23 different states, and 6 countries.

“Each year I am blown away by the caliber, commitment, and passion these young players have for the sport,” Zach Zondolo, Sugarloaf Head Golf Professional said. “We’re excited to welcoming these junior golfers to Sugarloaf again this summer, and expect to see some of their young faces on the PGA tour someday.”

Also representing Maine in this year’s tournament will be Anthony Burnham of Scarborough, Tom Higgins of South Portland, Austin Legge of Cape Elizabeth, Lucas Roop of Gorham, and Stepanie Rodrigue of Lewiston.

The AJGA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. Many of the top golfers on the PGA and LPGA are former AJGA members, including Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Davis Love III, and many others.

The Championship will run for four days, during which time the course will be closed to the public. A practice round will be held on Monday, August 21, with the first, second, and final rounds taking place on August 22, 23, and 24, respectively. The tournament field will be cut to a minimum of 50% following the second round.

For additional information on the Coca-Cola Junior Championship, please visit https://ajga.org/microsite/ index.asp?tn=2017106.

For additional information on the Sugarloaf Golf Club, please visit www.sugarloaf.com /summer .

About Sugarloaf

Located in Carrabassett Valley, ME, Sugarloaf is largest ski area in the East, and is home to the only lift-serviced above treeline skiing and riding in the East, as well as the number one golf course in Maine, according to Golf Digest. Sugarloaf is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions. Follow:www.sugarloaf.com, www.facebook.com/sugarloaf, and http://twitter.com/ sugarloafmaine.