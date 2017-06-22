MGA Partners With Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) to Launch MIAA & MGA Student-Athlete Program

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

MGA Continues to be One of the Leading State Golf Associations

Norton, MA — There are several reasons why the MGA continues to be one of the leading state golf associations in the nation with more than 360 member clubs and 87,000 members.

Earlier this month, the MGA – in conjunction with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) – announced a new partnership that further reinforces its commitment to amateur golf in the Bay State and promoting the game to the next generation of athletes.

After nearly one year of planning with representatives from the MIAA Golf Committee, the MGA unveiled the MIAA & MGA Student-Athlete Program, a program that will provide student-athletes a complimentary MGA/USGA GHIN membership until age 18.

The program is open to any student attending an MIAA-instituted school. He or she does not have to golf or be a member of the school-sponsored golf team to receive their complimentary MGA/USGA GHIN membership.

“One of the main goals of the Massachusetts Golf Association is to serve our members and bring as many opportunities as possible to them” said Mark Gagne, the MGA’s Director of Member Services. “By creating this opportunity for students who are familiar with or just getting started in golf, it is our intention to reach as many young people as possible so that they can enjoy the benefits that our great game has to offer. We feel the complimentary access is an important part of this unique initiative.”

Focused on providing a path for student-athletes to get more involved with the game of golf, this program is designed to take the first step in creating the foundation for both casual and competitive golfers.

By having a MGA/USGA GHIN Handicap Index, golfers are able to compete on an equal playing field, regardless of skill level or experience while tracking their scoring progress over time. Having a USGA handicap index is also required for most all golf tournaments. With this program, student athletes would become eligible to compete in all MGA tournaments, including the MGA’s Junior Amateur and Young Golfers’ Championship and the WGAM Junior Amateur Championship.

Although the eligibility for the MIAA & MGA Student-Athlete Program expires upon each individual’s 18th birthday, the program is designed to offer junior members who have become part of the MIAA program to continue their MGA/USGA GHIN membership at an MGA-member club or via the online MGA Members Now! program.

In doing so, students can continue receiving the many benefits of an MGA membership, including eligibility for the 12 MGA Championship Propers, opportunities to compete in USGA events and even partake in the popular MGA Member Day program.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association is a private, non-profit association representing 378 member schools across the Commonwealth focused on teaching values such as discipline, team work, and respect through organized sports. It currently serves the more than 230,000 team positions in 33 sports during the fall, winter and spring seasons on an annual basis.

The MGA would like to specifically thank The MIAA Golf Committee, its Chairperson David Keir and Assistant Director Ann Trytko for their efforts in helping kick start this program.