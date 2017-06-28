Girls Independent Golf League (GIGL) Is Fun For All!

Girls have always had tea parties, but GIGL is a whole new ball game.
Imagine an event just for girls, where they can play 18 holes, get a free tee shirt, and observe a golf clinic from a PGA Pro for only ten dollars.
It happened at the MGA Links in Norton, Mass.
The links is an 18 hole par-3 golf course that is a Mecca for junior golfers. Over two hundred girls of all ages gathered at The Links course to take place in an annual GIGL tournament. The fairways were full of girls as young as five years old, many dressed in pink from head to toe. Each girl had a gallery of friends and accomplished golfers following their progress and offering encouragement to the future stars of the fairways.
GIGL was started by Dave Barend of North Attleboro. His daughters, Jillian 14, and Sadie 10, showed an interest in golf four years ago. The Solheim Cup, which is the women’s version of the Ryder Cup, sparked an interest in golf for the Barend girls. Both girls were ready to tee it up, but golf leagues for girls did not exist. That’s why Dave came up with the GIGL Concept.
In the last 4 years the league has grown quickly with participants from Massachusetts and Rhode Island golfing in a league of their own. But Dave hopes to get players from across the country and participate in a national tournament on Labor Day weekend. This is the same holiday weekend when the Fedex Cup Tournament is held in Norton at the Boston TPC Club.
The Barend family is always breaking new ground. 14 year old Jillian played on the North Attleboro High School golf team which had been an all- boy team prior to her joining the team. It all started when Barend met with the Massachusetts Golf Association. The MGA Links was the home of youth golf so it only made sense for GIGL to associate with the par-3 course.
Barend has set up two divisions for GIGL. GIGL PINK for little swingers aged 8 and under. These young women play 3 hole matches. The more experienced players aged 9 and up are part of GIGL PURPLE. Then there is GIGL PLUS for girls with enough experience to play 18 holes on a regulation course.
The word is sure to grow with even The GOLF CHANNEL doing a brief story about the ever-growing GIGL movement. If there is a future LPGA star in your family be sure to get your daughter into this special group of girls.
You can find out all the details at www.giglgolf.com.