An Exciting “First” For 90-Year-Old D.W. Field Golf Course

The First Tee of Massachusetts to Open Fifth Program Location in Brockton

Norton, MA — One Massachusetts golf course may be celebrating its 90th year in operation this season, but it’s the gift they are giving, and not receiving, that will likely be remembered most when looking back on this monumental milestone.

D.W. Field Golf Course, an 18-hole municipal club located off of Route 24 in Brockton, has been named the fifth location for The First Tee of Massachusetts, the junior golf and youth initiative of the Massachusetts Golf Association. Programs are scheduled to begin at the club this summer.

Under the direction of D.W. Field Golf Course PGA Professional and lead coach, Paul Coutoumas, The First Tee of Massachusetts junior golf program will continue its legacy of providing valuable life lessons through the game of golf in an effort to both grow the game and positively impact the lives of many Bay State youth.

“Candidly, it actually means the world [to bring The First Tee of Massachusetts program] to D.W. Field Golf Course,” said Coutoumas, who has been involved with various junior golf initiatives dating back to 2003. “The City of Brockton faces challenging times and to be able to provide a program at no-cost to the children of Brockton and the surrounding communities is going to make a tremendous impact.”

Citing the extreme increase in the costs of after-school programs and the elimination of many others, Coutoumas believes that this program will benefit the participants in more ways than one.

“[The First Tee of Massachusetts program] provides a pathway for children to basically get off the streets,” added Coutoumas. “We hope to not only make an impact through the game of golf, but also instilling some life skills into them as well.”

With nearly 15 years of experience in the junior golf industry, the D.W. Field golf professional has been able to create a way for youth competitors to become introduced to more competitive areas of the game.

While that is indeed a benefit of the program, Coutoumas says that bringing The First Tee of Massachusetts program to Brockton simply introduces the game to individuals who otherwise might not be able to become involved with it. He hopes that the introduction to the game of golf for those participants will allow it to continue being a fun sport for generations to come.

“The majority of where we are going to be making an impact on is introducing children to the game of golf so that when they do grow up, they have a familiarity with it,” added Coutoumas. “For example, the same kids I was working with back in 2003 are grown-ups now. Now they come to see golf as a recreational activity.”

The addition of Brockton’s D.W. Field Golf Course as a partner to The First Tee of Massachusetts is a welcome sight to TFTMA Executive Director Joe McCabe, whose presence in the golf community is focused on increasing the participation of junior golf through the local chapter of this national program.

“We are very excited about this opportunity,” said Joe McCabe on the addition of the newest TFTMA program facility. “D.W. Field has a great golf community and we’ll be able to make a positive impact on area kids.”

In addition to introducing children to the game of golf, The First Tee of Massachusetts junior golf initiative teaches important life skills through the program’s nine core values. It’s outlined values include honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment. The skills taught this program can be used on and off the golf course.

With the addition of D.W. Field Golf Course to the list of program facilities, The First Tee of Massachusetts junior program will extend to its fifth location since the program first began in 2003.

The program, which is headquartered at MGA Links Golf Course in Norton, a par-3 club owned and operated by the Massachusetts Golf Association, also operates out of the Fenway Golf (East Longmeadow), Hyannis Golf Course (Hyannis) and William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park (Boston).

A national non-profit organization with chapters in all 50 states and select countries, The First Tee junior golf program partners with the LPGA, the Masters Tournament, the PGA of America, the PGA TOUR, and the USGA and is a way to bring an affordable junior golf program to youth and communities that did not have them.

To learn more about The First Tee of Massachusetts and its many offerings, please visit: www.thefirstteemass.org.