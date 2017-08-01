Dell Technologies Championship Sets Stage for Labor Day Weekend

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

The Championships 15th year: One of New England’s Most Loved Sporting Events

On a brilliant sunny morning at the TPC Boston Rich Brady tournament director for the Dell Technologies Championship announced the plans for this year’s FEDEX Cup event on Labor Day Weekend. This will be the 15th consecutive year that the PGA TOUR’s best will compete over Labor Day Weekend at TPC Boston and the 11th consecutive year of our standing as the second event of the FedExCup Race.

As a playoff event, they once again welcome the top 100 players in the FedExCup standings to the course, including Jordan Spieth The Open Championship winner and past champions, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, and the defending champion for the second time, Rory McIlroy.

Bill Scannell, President of Enterprise Sales at Dell / EMC said,” Our company has deep roots as a local company with over 9,000 employees in Massachusetts. Ensuring that this tournament aligns with charities that share our goals was one of the first discussions that we had last fall. Supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Boston, the

Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester and Mass General Hospital have been great fits. As Bill mentioned, we’ll be kicking off tournament week with Arnie’s March Boston. It’s a three-mile fundraising walk on the front nine of TPC Boston on Saturday, August the 26th. This walk accomplishes two goals for us: One, it’s our way of honoring and celebrating Arnold Palmer, the original designer of this golf course, and whose name is on the boulevard that we all drove up today. Coupling this property with Arnold Palmer‘s design firm back in 1998 ensured that the PGA TOUR would return to the Boston area, meaning that all of us in some way are here because of Arnold’s work.

“Once the gates open to the public on Wednesday, not only will fans be able to see the PGA TOUR’s best compete but also experience new activities and offerings that have never been available at the event. The Championship has completely redesigned the total fan experience with several attractions that are open to all fans. Outside of the technology tent and still located within the confines of the fan zone will be four food trucks representing regional cuisine. These include the Cod Squad, Sweet Tomato Pies, the Roving Lunch Box, and then one truck that’s dedicated solely to dessert. Finally, rounding out this area will be outdoor lawn games, the Michelob Ultra beer garden, tables, chairs, a build-your-own-burger concession stand, and a 15- foot television that’s showing the telecast. All of these are available to all fans at the event.”

In the press conference Rory McILROY the 2016 tournament Champion and FEDEX Cup Winner said,

“I definitely feel like my game has turned a corner going in the right direction. The T4at the Open was a step in the right direction. Yeah, I’m feeling good. Look, I’m entering a phase of the season which was very successful for me last year, going into a couple of events the next two weeks that I’ve had success at, and then, yeah, going into the FedExCup Playoffs, I had a great run at it last year, obviously starting with the win at Boston. I’m excited. I feel like my game is in as good a shape as it has been all year. I saw some really good signs at The Open, and yeah, just excited to get on this round of golf coming up over the next few weeks. I think TPC Boston is a wonderful facility that fits my game very well.

I think there’s certain holes that you just have to almost take your medicine and know that par is a good score. You know, holes like the fifth hole, the sixth hole, the 11th hole on the back nine, obviously 12 and 13 were tough before, are going to play even tougher this year, and then — but you have your chances, as well. I think it’s one of these courses that you make your score and maybe like a — you have the first hole — the first and second are good chances.

The fourth obviously, the par-4 that’s drivable, the par-5, are obviously good chances, as well. You maybe have seven or eight holes that you would call birdie holes out there, and then the rest are really — if you can make birdie on them, great, but you’re really happy with making par. It’s really just picking and choosing when you’re aggressive and knowing, okay, this hole today is a birdie hole and I can be aggressive or there’s holes out there where you just have to be satisfied with making par and moving on to the next.

The Dell Technologies Championship was originally introduced in 2003 as the PGA TOUR returned to the Boston market for the first time since the last New England Classic was held in 1998. With the introduction of the FedExCup in 2007, the tournament was elevated to its current position as the second FedExCup Playoffs event.

Last year, Rory McIlroy shot a final-round 65 to overcome a six-stroke deficit to win his second Dell Technologies Championship (2012). The Northern Irishman went on to win the TOUR Championship three weeks later in a four-hole sudden-death playoff, and subsequently the FedExCup.

Weekly Grounds tickets, defined as Thursday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 4, are currently available for purchase for $175 and weekly passes to the HarborOne Champions Club, an upgraded ticket option that grants access to a climate-controlled space on the 17th tee, are available for $300.

In addition, a limited number of Weekly Greenside at 17 packages are available at the regular price of $650. By buying now, it will ensure each buyer a reserved seat next to the green at the par-4 17th hole.

For more information about the Dell Technologies Championship, fans can visit DellTechnologiesChampionship.com or like the Dell Technologies Championship on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/delltechchamp.