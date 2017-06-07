Three Ideas For Your Charity Event

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

What To Put In Your Golf Gift Bags

Your golfers have already supported your charity event and your cause, so how do you fill their gift bags with the reward(s) they deserve and/or make your event different from one they normally play in?

Here are three ideas we love!

swingOIL | SHOP NOW

The first drink supplement of its kind, swingOIL is specially formulated by golfers for golfers to promote flexibility and focus. For pros and amateurs alike.

As part of a well-rounded golf routine, swingOIL is a golfer’s ideal companion. Drink it before a tee-time, to stay loose; during your rounds, to avoid playing tight when it matters most; and after the final putt, to help your body prepare for tomorrow’s game. No matter your skill level, swingOIL is here to help you Get Loose and Swing Smooth TM

Comes in 3 delicious flavors or a variety pack. Free shipping on all orders. A 60 pack is only $127.00 if you subscribe.

The SuperTicket provides your golfers with an opportunity to donate, help raise more money and participate in exciting competitions and promotions during and after golf. Typically, 70% of your players will opt into the Super Ticket at registration. Each ticket is jam packed with vouchers, gift cards, and more including a $100,000 Shootout for four contestants. You can even add a shot with the Leaderboard Air Cannon. Best of all the packaging is custom designed for your event.

The Beer Chip | BUY NOW

For events that have a beer sponsor…have the beer company sponsor the new BEER Chip by putting their logo and image on the back.

Beer Chip Rule: Every par three …the furthest from the pin on the opening drive….gets the Beer Chip. This means when the beer cart comes by..that person is buying a beverage of choice for each player in the group! The back of the Beer Chip would have image of the sponsoring beer company with a message underneath TIME TO BUY US A CORONA!