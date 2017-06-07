Make Your Charity Outing An Event To Remember

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Golf The Fox!

Professionally run charity outings are a top priority at Crumpin-Fox Club. In fact, many of the features of our facility—such as our new pavilion, expanded outdoor dining area overlooking the 18th hole, renovated cart staging area and practice facilities—were designed with group outings in mind. Attention to detail from beginning to end is the trademark of group outings at Crumpin-Fox and the reason charitable events that start at Crump, stay at Crump.

We can help you strategically organize your outing from forming your committee, to promotion of the event, setting up the logistics of the day, organizing on course contests, assisting with tee gift selection, and everything in between. We offer outing packages for your convenience and are fully willing and capable of customizing your event in any manner you see fit.

Everyone in your group will have an enjoyable and memorable experience. The golf course is consistently rated as among the best in Massachusetts and the golf shop is one of the nicest in the in the Northeast. Zeke’s Grill, our award winning 19th hole, provides an ideal pre and post-golf setting with food and beverage offerings to suit your group.

Perhaps the nicest feature of hosting a tournament at Crumpin-Fox Club is the peace of mind that you will have knowing that all the components of the outing along with your best interests are being looked out for by our professional staff.

We will coordinate registration, cart staging, shotgun organization, pairings, player lists, scorecards, scoresheets, rule sheets, on-course contests, scoring, prize breakdown, awards presentation along with all food and beverage requests.

For more information contact: John Jackson, Director of Golf 413-648-9101 or jjackson@golfthefox.com

Home of:

The Aaron Lewis Invitational

Sandri’s Big Brother Big Sisters Pro-Am

C&S Tee it Up for Kids Tournament

Junior Achievement of Western MA Golf Classic