Johnston Memorial Cancer Events (JMCE) at Glocester CC

On October 1st Johnston Memorial Cancer Events (JMCE) will be hosting their annual Golf Tournament benefiting the children who are battling this awful disease at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. The tournament will take place at Glocester Country Club in Glocester RI. This event is a Co-Ed Event with 2 women and 2 men making up the four person teams.

The owners of Graham Builders of Smithfield, David and Judi Graham are two of the founders of JMCE and have been running events for the past 10 years to help the children at Hasbro. Members of Glocester Country Club have teamed up with the Grahams to to help organize this event. Glocester CC donates the course for the day so that all of the proceeds will go directly to the children of Hasbro. The generosity of the Grahams and the people at Glocester is something you don’t see everyday, but their determination to continue to help fight this disease is outstanding.

Anyone who would like to donate or find out more about this event or future events hosted by JMCE please contact Judi Graham at 401-497-2954. Any donations can be sent to David and Judi Graham, 97 Pineledge Rd, Glocester, RI 02828. Checks can be made payable to JMCE.