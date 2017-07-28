Fourth Annual “Strokes for Evan” Golf Tournament to Help Boston Children’s Hospital Patients

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

MC Assembly Sponsors “Strokes For Evan”

BOSTON, MA__ The charity Strokes for Evan recently held its Fourth Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Merrimack Valley Golf Course in Methuen, Mass. For the second year in a row, MC Assembly, a leading electronics manufacturing services provider in the Boston area, was a leading sponsor of the event, which raises money to help children in need of medical care at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Approximately 118 people attended with 76 competing in the golf tournament. Evan himself made the annual ceremonial first tee shot. The official tournament winner was Team Fred Motsis, which finished at -13.

The real winners, however, were Boston-area children. The event raised nearly $6,000 for Boston Children’s Hospital and Evan’s fund for his costly medical treatments.

“It really warmed my heart to see all the love for my grandson,” said Gary Tarallo, New Business Development Manager for MC Assembly, who runs the tournament. “It was a wonderful day and I’m grateful for the strong turn-out and support of our sponsors. The Merrimack Valley Golf Club was phenomenal and their staff went out of their way for us.”

Strokes for Evan was originally organized by Tarallo in 2014 to raise funds for his six-year-old grandson, Evan, who suffers from Maple Syrup Urine Disease and needed a liver transplant at the time. A portion of the funds raised every year are donated to Boston Children’s Hospital to be used to help other children in need of medical care.

This years’ donation brings the events total donations to more than $8,000 in four years. Last year the charity also helped Boston resident 10-year-old Eddie “Strong” Elkhourly, who is battling cancer. Organizers are trying to grow awareness and participation to be able to help more children in the future.

‘We had a great time supporting this cause,” said Thom Hansen, Director of Operations at MC Assembly Boston, who participated in the event. “None of us really understood the tough road that this young child had to deal with. His mother, Tanya, gave us the details of Evan’s journey. He’s a tough kid and seems to be doing much better today, in part because of the support through these tournaments and the excellent treatment he’s getting from Boston Children’s Hospital.”

In fact, Tanya Tarallo, Evan’s mother, has become very active in Boston Children’s Hospital fundraising efforts making more than 40 speeches at college campus fundraisers around New England, taken part in Mix 104.1’s Mix Cares for Kids Radiothon fundraiser for Boston Children’s Hospital and traveling, making appearances and speaking on behalf of the hospital; putting a face to the cause.

“This event is near and dear to my family’s heart,” Tanya Tarallo said. “Our Evan has been a patient at Boston Children’s Hospital since birth, spending the first months of his life more there than at home. The doctors and medical staff have given us more than we can ever repay. This day is our way of showing our appreciation and acknowledging we are forever indebted to them.”

Representatives from Boston Children’s Hospital received the donation at the event and promised the proceeds will be put to good use to help eradicate out-of-pocket expenses that Boston Children’s transplant patient families face as they care for their sick child.

“To see an entire community come together to support Tanya, Evan and Boston Children’s Hospital each year at Strokes for Evan is very inspirational,” said Jess Brandi, special events coordinator at Boston Children’s Hospital Trust. “Tanya is a true advocate for the hospital, and we’re so grateful for all she does.”



The Tarallo family says they are very grateful for all of the support the event has received from sponsors, volunteers, the golf course and of course the golfers over the last four years.

“This day wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors,” Tanya Tarallo said. “Our family thanks everyone for their generosity.”

