CVS Health Charity Classic Donates $1 Million to Southern New England Charities

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

CVS Charity Classic Gives Back

On December 23 at the corporate headquarters of CVS Health, President and CEO Larry Merlo announced that the CVS Health Charity Classic has reached an important milestone – a total of $20 million dollars in philanthropic support to hundreds of nonprofits in southeastern New England since the tournament’s inception in 1999. This year, the CVS Health Charity Classic donated more than $1 million dollars to nearly 100 area charities.

“The Charity Classic is one of the most important ways we give back in our home state,” said Eileen Howard Boone, Tournament Chairperson of the CVS Health Charity Classic “We are proud and honored to be able to support the invaluable work of these non-profits to support the communities we serve in the areas of education, health care, and social services.”

CVS Health CEO, Larry Merlo, alongside Tournament Chairperson Eileen Howard Boone, as well as PGA TOUR professionals and CVS Health Charity Classic Co-hosts Brad Faxon and Billy Andrade, awarded the 2017 donations in front of a crowd comprised of CVS Health colleagues, working charity partners that volunteer their time during the event series, many of the awarded non-profits, and Charity Classic sponsors.

Brad Faxon and Billy Andrade, natives from Rhode Island who have been with the event since its inception and the reasons why so many great players have participated in this wonderful local event that has done so much to help local charities both spoke. “I’ve played in many charity tournaments like this, but our little state is kicking butt with how much money we have been able to raise over the years,” said a smiling Faxon.

Billy Andrade said, “I can’t believe how fast the time has gone since our first event in 1999. Seeing how much we have been able to do makes us all so proud.”

The 2017 dates were also announced by Merlo. “We will be hosting the event at Rhode Island Country Club, one of our great partners since the inception, on June 18, 19 and 20.”

In all, 77 local non-profit organizations across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts will benefit this year from the CVS Health Charity Classic.