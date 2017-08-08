25th Ouimet Golf Marathon Raises $320,000 for Scholarships

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Highest Fundraising Marathon in the U.S.

NORTHBOROUGH, MA – Father-son alternate shot duo of Michael and Oliver Zmetrovich, representing Tedesco Country Club, were two of 41 participants in the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund’s 25th Golf Marathon at Juniper Hill Golf Course on Monday. It was the largest field in ten years and raised over $320,000 for need-based college scholarships.

The 2017 Ouimet Marathon, which is believed to be the highest fundraising Marathon in the U.S. this year was played across the two 18-hole courses at Juniper Hill. Participants play from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM with a BBQ break at 10:30 AM allowing the golfers and their caddies (cart drivers) to refuel. Practice swings are in short supply, gimme putts are given generously and out-of-bounds stroke and distance penalties are nowhere to be found. Sponsors donated prizes and fundraisers received items such as Red Sox tickets, new putters and Ouimet apparel for their summer fundraising and communication.

Dudley Darling, manager of the facility, was excited to welcome the Ouimet Fund to his course for this unique event. “It was important to us to be able to host the Ouimet Fund, one of the great charities in Massachusetts and I look forward to seeing this event grow with them in 2018,” said Mr. Darling.

Mr. Zmetrovich a Ouimet Scholarship Alumnus and the Ouimet Chair at Tedesco along with Oliver, a rising senior at John’s Prep, played 150 holes as a tandem for the third consecutive year and were the leading fundraisers.

Rain had been forecast, but it remained dry throughout the day to allow a roster of NEGPA professionals, Ouimet Alumni and other friends of The Fund to zip around Juniper at an average rate of 128 holes. Jackson Mitchell, JT Prophett and Chris Wilson were all tied leading the entire field with an incredible 200 holes each over one extended day on the links.

“We were thrilled with the turnout on the course and the enthusiastic fundraising efforts that our players have put in over the last several weeks. These proceeds will be part of a new record of $2 Million in annual scholarships. We greatly appreciate all of the participants and donors who made this another outstanding Golf Marathon for the Ouimet Fund,” said Greg Gailius, Ouimet Fund President.

The Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund was founded in 1949 and, since that time, has awarded nearly $34 Million in need-based scholarships. Ouimet Scholars have worked at least two years in golf in Massachusetts as caddies or in pro shop or course superintendent operations. The Scholarship is a four-year renewable award. This academic year, Ouimet will see all-time record levels with 350 financial recipients and $2 Million in awards. The Ouimet Fund is one of the largest independent scholarship in New England and the 2nd largest “caddie fund” in the United States. It is a 501(c)(3) organization and is considered the Golf Charity of Massachusetts™.

Official 2017 Ouimet Golf Marathon website: http://give.ouimet.org/marathon

News Story: http://www.ouimet.org/news-detail/25thouimetmarathon/