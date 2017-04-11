BJ’s Wholesale Club Sponsors Legends Tour Event

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Inaugural BJ’s Charity Championship, Official Stop of The LPGA Legends Tour

BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing some of the greatest names in professional golf to our area. BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced the BJ’s Charity Championship, a stop on The Legends Tour. On Thursday, September 7 at Pinehills Golf Club and Plymouth Country Club will be hosting a Pro-Am tournament featuring stars of the Legends Tour.

The Legends Tour is the official senior tour of the LPGA. The 120 members of this professional tour have won a total of 750 combined LPGA Tour championships which includes 84 major championships. The action will continue with a Legend’s Tour team competition Friday, Sept 8 at the Ridge Club in Sandwich, Mass.

The Legends Tour was formed in 2000 and is composed of some of the greatest women golfers in the world. Its players have earned over $14 million in prize money and have also earned over $19 million for local charities.

Jane Blalock, who won 27 LPGA Tour championships, is the chief executive officer of the Legends Tour. Blalock set a record when she played in 299 consecutive tour events without missing a cut. The record for the PGA Tour was 142 events that is held by a guy named Tiger Woods.

Kathy Whitworth, winner of 88 LPGA Tour championships, is a member of the Legend’s Tour. Also Nancy Lopez, with 48 LPGA tournaments and JoAnne Carner, a New England native and holder of 43 championships is a regular player on the tour. Lopez is committed to play in the BJ’s Wholesale Club Legends Tour, along with Pat Bradley, Jane Blalock and Jan Stephenson.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is a membership club that has earned its customer loyalty by providing a one-stop shopping destination providing its customers with a variety of leading brand merchandise at discount prices. But BJ’S has also been a good neighbor having donated over 50 million pounds of food to help the hungry and also donating classroom supplies to over 250,000 students. Two charities, Cape Kid Meals, and the Sandwich Food Pantry are two local charities that will benefit from this championship event.

And another sports legend will be at the event, Hockey great Bobby Orr will be acting as a starter at the tournament.

If you want to benefit your community and get close to the action consider becoming a volunteer at the tournament. You can get inside the ropes by acting as a marshal or an official scorer. Ticket information will be available soon on the official web site at www.thelegendstour.com