Competitors Tame GreatHorse as New England Amateur Field Continues to Grow

91st New England Amateur Championship

Hampden, MA – An ideal day of 75 degrees with lots of sun and minimal wind greeted a full field of 77 golfers at GreatHorse looking to finish in the top 21 and ties to advance to the 91st New England Amateur Championship.

This year marks the first year that qualifying rounds are being held to help determine the Championship Proper field of 156 players. All qualifiers will join the exempt competitors at the New England Amateur Championship, which will be held on July 18-20 at Metacomet Country Club in East Providence, Rhode Island.

Eric Lifson (Nashawtuc CC, MA) carded the low score of the day and earned medalist honors with an even par 72. Tommy Ethier (Nashua CC, NH) and Dillon Brown (CC of Halifax, MA) were just two strokes back at 2-over par 74, while four other players – John Abbott (Timberlin GC, CT), Brian Bassett (Oyster Harbors Club, MA), Thomas Arisco (EClub of CT) and Riley Whitham (The International, MA) – rounded out the qualifying field with scores of 8-over par 80. An additional three competitors finished at 9-over par 81 and were named alternates for the event.

A Massachusetts-dominated field of 55 golfers played, while Connecticut had a representation of 15, New Hampshire had five, and Vermont and Maine saw one take the course.

Additional sectional qualifying rounds will be held at Agawam Hunt Club (RI) (June 27) and Country Club of Greenfield (MA) (June 29).

A List of Qualifiers and Alternates is as Follows:

Qualifiers:

Eric Lifson (Nashawtuc CC, MA) 72

Tommy Ethier (Nashua CC, NH) 74

Dillon Brown (CC of Halifax, MA) 74

Blake Kelley (Manchester CC, CT) 75

Jackson Lang (Nashawtuc CC, MA) 75

Glendon Sutton (Belmont CC, MA) 76

Alejandro Soto (Blue Hill CC, MA) 76

Mark Turner (Bass Rocks GC, MA) 77

Ronald Laverdiere (Hickory Ridge GC, MA) 77

Matthew Organisak (Nashawtuc CC, MA) 77

Michael Kennedy (Mill River CC, CT) 77

Matt Stafford (Suffield CC, CT) 78

Max Ferrari (Framingham CC, MA) 78

Chris Maxwell (CC of Farmington, CT) 78

Jimmy Hervol (Hopkinton CC, MA) 78

Scott Hampoian (The Golf Club of New England, NH) 79

Sam Myers (Burlington CC, VT) 79

Keith Stone (The Tour, MA) 79

Dustin Freeman (Ledges GC, MA) 79

John McNeill (B.A.G.S., MA) 79

John Abbott (Timberlin GC, CT) 80

Brian Bassett (Oyster Harbors Club, MA) 80

Thomas Arisco (EClub of CT) 80

Riley Whitham (The International, MA) 80

Alternate:

Hunter Byram (Manchester CC, CT) 81

Zach Iannone (Race Brook CC, CT) 81

Jake Hempel (Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, MA) 81

The 91st New England Amateur Championship Proper will take place on July 18-20, 2017 at Metacomet Country Club in East Providence, Rhode Island.

For continued information regarding the New England Amateur Championship, visit negagolf.org or follow the NEGA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #NEAmateur.