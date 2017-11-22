Men’s & Women’s Amateur Championships to be Hosted at City’s Two Municipal Courses

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Boston, Mass. – The City of Boston and the Massachusetts Golf Association will make history this upcoming summer as representatives from both groups announced that the 110th Massachusetts Amateur Championship and the 115th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship will both be contested at the city’s two municipal courses during the 2018 competitive season.

The unprecedented move will be the first time in state history that either a men’s or women’s amateur golf championship will be held at a public municipal course, and both championships will reflect changes that will come following the historic merger between the Massachusetts Golf Association and the Women’s Golf Association of Massachusetts set to take place on January 1, 2018.

The announcement was made during a Tuesday morning press conference at George Wright Golf Course in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Boston City Councilor Timothy McCarthy was in attendance for the historic announcement as were representatives from the Boston Parks & Recreation Department, the City of Boston and several past champions from both the men’s and women’s amateur championships.

“For the first time in our history of the Massachusetts Golf Association and the Women’s Golf Association of Massachusetts, I am thrilled to announce that in the summer of 2018, we are going to bring both the Massachusetts Amateur Championship and the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship and Presidents Cup to George Wright Golf Course and Franklin Park,” announced MGA Executive Director Jesse Menachem to a full crowd Tuesday morning.

The 110th playing of the Massachusetts Amateur Championship will be contested over five days from July 9-13 at both George Wright Golf Course and William J. Devine Golf Course while the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship and Presidents Cup will be held over four days at George Wright from July 30-August 2.

In the men’s competition, all competitors will play their first round of stroke play at Franklin Park on Monday, July 9 before the second round of stroke play and the subsequent three days of match play will be contested at George Wright Golf Course. The entire field of the women’s competition will be contested at George Wright.

All rounds of competition will be free for spectators interested in attending either event and will once again feature the top amateur competitors from across the Bay State.

“We are proud and honored to be chosen as the host of both the women’s and men’s amateur golf tournaments this summer, said Dennis Roache, the Director of Administration & Finance for the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees the operation of both George Wright and Franklin Park Golf Courses. “It is something that has been a long time coming for these golf courses.”

Roache, who on Tuesday recognized the work of the staff at each golf course, touched on the historic significance of the announcement.

“We are very enriched in history with Franklin Park being the second oldest municipal golf course in the United States, and George Wright being a pioneer of golf in Massachusetts and the United States,” said Roache. “And this golf course being built during the WPA Funding Administration back in the 1930s after the Great Recession shows we have a long history of hosting tournaments and making new history that we are very proud and honored to do.”

As big of an announcement this is for both the men’s and women’s competitions, today’s milestone announcement is also a major development for the City of Boston, who have made significant commitments to both municipal golf courses over the past several years to bring them up to championship conditions. Both reflect the dedication to increasing participation in golf by members of the entire community for the distant future.

While last minute plans to have Mayor Martin J. Walsh speak at the event had to be changed due to unforeseen circumstances, the Mayor provided a statement on behalf of the City of Boston. It was the work of the City of Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh and his staff who helped finalize plans for both Tuesday’s announcement as well as both the Men’s and Women’s Amateur Championships in 2018.

The statement read:

The City of Boston is pleased to be part of this historic announcement being made in such a historic place, the George Wright Golf Course. The merger of the Massachusetts Golf Association and Women’s Golf Association of Massachusetts and the fact that these tournaments will be held for the first time on public golf courses stands as testament to the investment we have made here, as well as the dedication of our city golfers. We are fortunate to have two premier golf courses within Boston’s city limits, making the sport accessible to a diverse and enthusiastic group of players from a variety of backgrounds. Thanks for joining us as we continue to celebrate public golf and the choice of our City of Boston courses for this announcement as history is made again in 2018.

In addition, the 2018 Amateur Championship season will also mark only the sixth time in history that both the men’s and women’s amateur championships will be held at the same course in the same year and the first time since 1968, when both the men’s and women’s amateur championships were held at Concord’s Nashawtuc Country Club. Only Oakley CC (1909), Salem CC (1930), Brae Burn CC (1935) and Charles River CC (1946) have also had that distinction.

Following speeches from City Councilor McCarthy, who has represented both Hyde Park and Roslindale since January 2014, and Roache, the Massachusetts Golf Association was grateful to officially congratulate 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion, Matt Parziale, who made his first MGA appearance since his mid-October victory.

Following a question and answer session with former MGA and WGAM past champions, including John Hadges, Ben Spitz, Frank Vana, Jr., Pam Kuong, and Steve Tasho, Parziale was presented with special framed memorabilia to commemorate his monumental year, which ultimately earned him his fourth Richard D. Haskell MGA Player of the Year award.

The MGA thanks all those who were involved in the success of Tuesday’s press conference as well as all those who attended.

For more information on the 2018 Massachusetts Amateur Championship and the 2018 Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship, visit: mgalinks.org.