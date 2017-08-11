Hickson Claims his Fourth Victory in a One-Hole Shoot Out in State of Maine Championship

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME (August 9, 2017) – Three-time champion, John Hickson fired a second-day 74 to take home top honors over Reese Mcfarlane, in the annual State of Maine Championship today at the Sugarloaf Golf Club. After 36 holes the two were tied at one-under par, leading to a one-hole shootout. McFarlane’s approach landed just shy of the hole but rolled backward off the green, while Hickson sank a birdie putt for win.

Following the first day of competition, Hickson sat tied for second place with two-time champion Jeff Seavey, at two-under par. Hickson climbed to a two-way tie for first place with McFarlane by knocking in four birdies in the second round. Today’s victory was Hickson’s fourth in the State of Maine Championship; he previously won in 2007, 2012, and 2014.

McFarlane started the day with a three stroke lead, after notching six birdies in yesterday’s first round—tying the course record of 67—but struggled in today’s second round to finish with a four-over par 76.

Twenty-six year old Jack Wyman of Portland Country Club rounded out the top three, finishing the tournament one-over par, with a two-day score of 145.

Sugarloaf has hosted this event, consecutively, for the last 14 years, and more than 20 times since the course was constructed in 1985.

The course now shifts its focus to the AJGA Coca-Cola Championship on August 21-24, featuring many of the nation’s top junior golfers.

The State of Maine Championship is an annual 36-hole medal play tournament, which matches Maine’s top professional and amateur golfers in junior, senior, and 18-50 year-old categories. To compete in the tournament, professionals must be a member of the Maine Chapter of the New England PGA, while all Maine residents are eligible to compete in the amateur category.

The Sugarloaf Golf Club was named the number one course in the state of Maine by Golf Week for 2017, and has also been recognized by Golf Digest as Maine’s #1 Golf Course an impressive 29 times since its 1985 debut. Sculpted into the mountainous terrain that lies in the Carrabassett River valley, this Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed course is also one of the most challenging in the state. The most memorable holes on the course, the String of Pearls, feature a six-hole sequence that runs alongside the Carrabassett River.

For complete results of the 2017 State of Maine Championship, visit https://nepga.bluegolf.com/ bluegolf/nepga17/event/ nepga1768/contest/9/ leaderboard.htm.

For more information on the Sugarloaf Golf Club, please visit www.sugarloaf.com, or call

1-800-THE-LOAF.