37th U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship | Meet the Quarterfinalists

Meet the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur Quarterfinalists
Oct. 7-13, 2017, Capital City Club-Crabapple, Atlanta, Ga.
and Atlanta National Golf Club, Milton, Ga.
Scott Anderson, 35, of Columbus, Ohio
- Born Aug. 7, 1982 in Great Falls, Mont.
- Not ranked in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
- Earned the No. 3 seed in match play by shooting 70-67 in stroke play
- Defeated David Easley, 3 and 1, in the Round of 16
- Competed on professional tours for five years before regaining amateur status in 2012
- Playing in second USGA championship, including 2001 U.S. Amateur
- Won the 2016 Ohio Mid-Amateur Championship
- Led Ohio State to 2004 Big Ten Conference title and earned All-Big Ten honors
- Was a competitive downhill ski racer until age 16
- Employed as a master club fitter
Tyler Crawford, 44, of Indio, Calif.
- Born Sept. 14, 1973 in Memphis, Tenn.
- Not ranked in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
- Earned No. 31 seed after posting rounds of 70-75 in stroke play
- Defeated Thomas Todd III, the No. 2 seed, in the Round of 32
- Made a combined 10 birdies in 25 holes played in the Rounds of 32 and 16
- Competing in his eighth USGA championship, including six U.S. Mid-Amateurs
- Chosen first-team All-Southeastern Conference at Mississippi State in 1994
- Shot a competitive low round of 62 at Indian Wells Golf Resort
- Works as a real estate private equity lender
Mark Harrell, 32, of Lookout Mountain, Ga.
- Born Aug. 27, 1985 in Hazelhurst, Ga.
- Not ranked in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
- Earned No. 42 seed with rounds of 72-73 in stroke play
- Defeated Michael Muehr, the No. 7 seed, in the Round of 16
- Shot the equivalent of a 63, with concessions, in defeating Muehr, 1 up
- Playing in his eighth USGA championship, including three U.S. Amateurs
- Reached Round of 32 in the 2015 U.S. Mid-Amateur
- Earned medalist honors in the 2007 U.S. Amateur Public Links
- Qualified for the 2007 U.S. Open as an amateur (missed cut by one stroke)
- Member of the 2007-08 University of Alabama team with 2012 U.S. Open runner-up Michael Thompson and Hunter Hamrick
Joshua Irving, 31, of Dallas, Texas
- Born Sept. 28, 1986 in Mansfield, Texas
- No. 2,540 in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
- Earned No. 53 seed with rounds of 68-78 in stroke play
- Reached match-play bracket through 25-for-16 playoff on second hole
- Advanced to U.S. Mid-Amateur quarterfinals for the third consecutive year
- Competing in his sixth USGA championship
- He and partner Will Osborne reached match play at 2017 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball
- Won last year’s Texas State Golf Association Mid-Amateur
- Two-time captain of the Stephen F. Austin University team
- State manager for a vodka import company
Josh Nichols, 26, of Kernersville, N.C.
- Born April 15, 1991 in Kernersville, N.C.
- No. 2,690 in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
- Earned No. 22 seed with rounds of 70-74 in stroke play
- Defeated 2014 Mid-Amateur runner-up Brad Nurski in Round of 16
- Competing in his second consecutive U.S. Mid-Amateur
- Advanced to U.S. Open sectional qualifying the last two years
- Won the 93rd CPGA Carolinas Open and 2017 Triad Amateur
- Played his college golf at Appalachian State University from 2009-13
- His lowest competitive round is a 61 at Maple Leaf Golf Club
- Works as a wedding caterer
Matt Parziale, 30, of Brockton, Mass.
- Born June 5, 1987 in Brockton, Mass.
- No. 247 in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
- Earned No. 9 seed with rounds of 71-68 in stroke play
- Defeated Matthew Sughrue, the 2016 U.S. Senior Amateur runner-up, in Round of 64
- Advance to quarterfinals for first time after reaching Round of 64 twice before
- Playing in his ninth USGA championship and fourth U.S. Mid-Amateur
- Was co-medalist with Scott Harvey in 2015 U.S. Mid-Amateur
- Competed on NGA Hooters and eGolf tours before regaining his amateur status in 2013
- Made three trips to PGA Tour Qualifying School
- Firefighter with the Brockton Fire Department, and his father, Vic, works for the same department
Dan Sullivan, 50, of Pasadena, Calif.
- Born April 25, 1967 in Pasadena, Calif.
- No. 1,803 in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
- Earned No. 29 seed with rounds of 70-75 in stroke play
- Defeated David Lang, 1 up, in the Round of 16
- Reached the semifinals in last year’s U.S. Mid-Amateur, losing to Scott Harvey in 19 holes
- Competing in his 10th USGA championship, including seven Mid-Amateurs
- Advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2009 U.S. Amateur Public Links
- Won this year’s Southern California Golf Association Mid-Amateur
- Chosen SCGA Player of the Year in 2013 and 2016
- His wife, Lindsay, is a vice president with Fox Sports
- Works as a real estate lender
Bradford Tilley, 34, of Easton, Conn.
- Born May 23, 1983 in Mount Kisco, N.Y.
- Not ranked in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
- Earned No. 1 seed and medalist honors with rounds of 69-67 in stroke play
- Defeated Devaughn Robinson, 2 up, in the Round of 16
- Playing in his fourth USGA championship, including three U.S. Amateurs
- Advanced to the Round of 32 in the 2005 U.S. Amateur
- Competed on professional tours for eight years before regaining his amateur status last year
- Runner-up in this year’s Westchester Amateur
- Awarded 2005 Westchester Golf Association Player of the Year
- Member of University of Virginia golf team from 2003-06
- Works as a software develop for a tech startup company
