37th U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship | Meet the Quarterfinalists

Oct. 7-13, 2017, Capital City Club-Crabapple, Atlanta, Ga.

and Atlanta National Golf Club, Milton, Ga.

Scott Anderson, 35, of Columbus, Ohio

Was a competitive downhill ski racer until age 16

Led Ohio State to 2004 Big Ten Conference title and earned All-Big Ten honors

Playing in second USGA championship, including 2001 U.S. Amateur

Competed on professional tours for five years before regaining amateur status in 2012

Defeated David Easley, 3 and 1, in the Round of 16

Earned the No. 3 seed in match play by shooting 70-67 in stroke play

Not ranked in World Amateur Golf Ranking™

Tyler Crawford, 44, of Indio, Calif.

Shot a competitive low round of 62 at Indian Wells Golf Resort

Chosen first-team All-Southeastern Conference at Mississippi State in 1994

Competing in his eighth USGA championship, including six U.S. Mid-Amateurs

Made a combined 10 birdies in 25 holes played in the Rounds of 32 and 16

Defeated Thomas Todd III, the No. 2 seed, in the Round of 32

Earned No. 31 seed after posting rounds of 70-75 in stroke play

Not ranked in World Amateur Golf Ranking™

Mark Harrell, 32, of Lookout Mountain, Ga.

Born Aug. 27, 1985 in Hazelhurst, Ga.

Not ranked in World Amateur Golf Ranking™

Earned No. 42 seed with rounds of 72-73 in stroke play

Defeated Michael Muehr, the No. 7 seed, in the Round of 16

Shot the equivalent of a 63, with concessions, in defeating Muehr, 1 up

Playing in his eighth USGA championship, including three U.S. Amateurs

Reached Round of 32 in the 2015 U.S. Mid-Amateur

Earned medalist honors in the 2007 U.S. Amateur Public Links

Qualified for the 2007 U.S. Open as an amateur (missed cut by one stroke)