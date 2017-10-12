 37th U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship | Meet the Quarterfinalists – New England Golf Monthly
 
Amateur

37th U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship | Meet the Quarterfinalists

Meet the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur Quarterfinalists

Oct. 7-13, 2017, Capital City Club-Crabapple, Atlanta, Ga.
and Atlanta National Golf Club, Milton, Ga.

Scott Anderson, 35, of Columbus, Ohio

  • Born Aug. 7, 1982 in Great Falls, Mont.
  • Not ranked in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
  • Earned the No. 3 seed in match play by shooting 70-67 in stroke play
  • Defeated David Easley, 3 and 1, in the Round of 16
  • Competed on professional tours for five years before regaining amateur status in 2012
  • Playing in second USGA championship, including 2001 U.S. Amateur
  • Won the 2016 Ohio Mid-Amateur Championship
  • Led Ohio State to 2004 Big Ten Conference title and earned All-Big Ten honors
  • Was a competitive downhill ski racer until age 16
  • Employed as a master club fitter

Tyler Crawford, 44, of Indio, Calif.

  • Born Sept. 14, 1973 in Memphis, Tenn.
  • Not ranked in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
  • Earned No. 31 seed after posting rounds of 70-75 in stroke play
  • Defeated Thomas Todd III, the No. 2 seed, in the Round of 32
  • Made a combined 10 birdies in 25 holes played in the Rounds of 32 and 16
  • Competing in his eighth USGA championship, including six U.S. Mid-Amateurs
  • Chosen first-team All-Southeastern Conference at Mississippi State in 1994
  • Shot a competitive low round of 62 at Indian Wells Golf Resort
  • Works as a real estate private equity lender

Mark Harrell, 32, of Lookout Mountain, Ga.

  • Born Aug. 27, 1985 in Hazelhurst, Ga.
  • Not ranked in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
  • Earned No. 42 seed with rounds of 72-73 in stroke play
  • Defeated Michael Muehr, the No. 7 seed, in the Round of 16
  • Shot the equivalent of a 63, with concessions, in defeating Muehr, 1 up
  • Playing in his eighth USGA championship, including three U.S. Amateurs
  • Reached Round of 32 in the 2015 U.S. Mid-Amateur
  • Earned medalist honors in the 2007 U.S. Amateur Public Links
  • Qualified for the 2007 U.S. Open as an amateur (missed cut by one stroke)
  • Member of the 2007-08 University of Alabama team with 2012 U.S. Open runner-up Michael Thompson and Hunter Hamrick

Joshua Irving, 31, of Dallas, Texas

  • Born Sept. 28, 1986 in Mansfield, Texas
  • No. 2,540 in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
  • Earned No. 53 seed with rounds of 68-78 in stroke play
  • Reached match-play bracket through 25-for-16 playoff on second hole
  • Advanced to U.S. Mid-Amateur quarterfinals for the third consecutive year
  • Competing in his sixth USGA championship
  • He and partner Will Osborne reached match play at 2017 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball
  • Won last year’s Texas State Golf Association Mid-Amateur
  • Two-time captain of the Stephen F. Austin University team
  • State manager for a vodka import company

Josh Nichols, 26, of Kernersville, N.C.

  • Born April 15, 1991 in Kernersville, N.C.
  • No. 2,690 in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
  • Earned No. 22 seed with rounds of 70-74 in stroke play
  • Defeated 2014 Mid-Amateur runner-up Brad Nurski in Round of 16
  • Competing in his second consecutive U.S. Mid-Amateur
  • Advanced to U.S. Open sectional qualifying the last two years
  • Won the 93rd CPGA Carolinas Open and 2017 Triad Amateur
  • Played his college golf at Appalachian State University from 2009-13
  • His lowest competitive round is a 61 at Maple Leaf Golf Club
  • Works as a wedding caterer

Matt Parziale, 30, of Brockton, Mass.

  • Born June 5, 1987 in Brockton, Mass.
  • No. 247 in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
  • Earned No. 9 seed with rounds of 71-68 in stroke play
  • Defeated Matthew Sughrue, the 2016 U.S. Senior Amateur runner-up, in Round of 64
  • Advance to quarterfinals for first time after reaching Round of 64 twice before
  • Playing in his ninth USGA championship and fourth U.S. Mid-Amateur
  • Was co-medalist with Scott Harvey in 2015 U.S. Mid-Amateur
  • Competed on NGA Hooters and eGolf tours before regaining his amateur status in 2013
  • Made three trips to PGA Tour Qualifying School
  • Firefighter with the Brockton Fire Department, and his father, Vic, works for the same department

Dan Sullivan, 50, of Pasadena, Calif.

  • Born April 25, 1967 in Pasadena, Calif.
  • No. 1,803 in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
  • Earned No. 29 seed with rounds of 70-75 in stroke play
  • Defeated David Lang, 1 up, in the Round of 16
  • Reached the semifinals in last year’s U.S. Mid-Amateur, losing to Scott Harvey in 19 holes
  • Competing in his 10th USGA championship, including seven Mid-Amateurs
  • Advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2009 U.S. Amateur Public Links
  • Won this year’s Southern California Golf Association Mid-Amateur
  • Chosen SCGA Player of the Year in 2013 and 2016
  • His wife, Lindsay, is a vice president with Fox Sports
  • Works as a real estate lender

Bradford Tilley, 34, of Easton, Conn.

  • Born May 23, 1983 in Mount Kisco, N.Y.
  • Not ranked in World Amateur Golf Ranking™
  • Earned No. 1 seed and medalist honors with rounds of 69-67 in stroke play
  • Defeated Devaughn Robinson, 2 up, in the Round of 16
  • Playing in his fourth USGA championship, including three U.S. Amateurs
  • Advanced to the Round of 32 in the 2005 U.S. Amateur
  • Competed on professional tours for eight years before regaining his amateur status last year
  • Runner-up in this year’s Westchester Amateur
  • Awarded 2005 Westchester Golf Association Player of the Year
  • Member of University of Virginia golf team from 2003-06
  • Works as a software develop for a tech startup company

###

Related Items:
