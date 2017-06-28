24 More Golfers Can Now Pack Their Bags for a Trip to Metacomet Country Club Following Today’s New England Amateur Qualifier

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Rumford, RI_ On a day with sun, rain, and everything in between, it seemed that Mother Nature just couldn’t make up her mind.

However, 74 players still hit the links at Agawam Hunt Club with hopes of advancing to the 88th New England Amateur Championship, which is scheduled for July 18-20 at Metacomet Country Club in East Providence, Rhode Island.

This year marks the first year that qualifying rounds are being held to help determine the Championship Proper field of 156 players. The field will be comprised of qualifiers and exempt competitors (click here for a full list of championship exemptions).

On this day in Rumford, Jason Short (Point Judith CC – RI) and Michael Willock (Cohasset GC – MA) shared medalist honors after carding scores of 3-under par 67, while seven other players rounded out the qualifying field with scores of 4- over par 73. An additional eight competitors shot a 5-over par 74 to secure alternate status.

A final qualifying round will be held at Country Club of Greenfield (June 29).

A List of Qualifiers and Alternates as Follows:

Qualifiers :

Jason Short (Point Judith CC, RI) 67

Michael Willock (Cohasset GC, MA) 67

Colin Sutyla (Potowomut GC, RI) 68

Ben Donaldson (Agawam Hunt, RI) 68

Joseph Tucker (Potowomut GC, RI) 68

Jeffrey Giguere (Wannamoisett CC, RI) 70

Jake Ratti (Harmon Golf, MA) 70

John Molta (Oak Ridge GC, MA) 71

Doug Rubin (Pine Brook CC, MA) 71

Mackenzie Nelson (Wollaston GC, MA) 71

Matthew Umphrey (Tanuck CC, MA) 71

Benedict Hoeller (Granite Links GC, MA) 71

Jared Winiarz (NEPGA Jr Tour, MA) 72

Drew Powell (Penobscot Valley CC, ME) 72

Owen Quinn (Wachusett CC, MA) 72

Ryan Brown (Cape Cod National GC, MA) 72

Nathaniel Hoopes (The Kittansett Club, MA) 72

Dave Nuttall (Ledgemont CC, MA) 73

JP Chouinard (Sassamon Trace GC, MA) 73

Scott Congdon (Foxborough CC, MA) 73

John Drohen (Harbor Lights Marina & CC, RI) 73

Stephen Duffy (Blue Hill CC, MA) 73

Michael Arter (Crestwood CC, MA) 73

Tom McCormick (Kirkbrae CC, RI) 73

Alternates :

Alex Russian (Wollaston GC, MA) 74

Bunt Whitelaw, III (Duxbury Yacht Club, MA) 74

Charles Doar (Fresh Pond GC, MA) 74

Shuvam Bhaumik (Thorny Lea GC, MA) 74

Andrew Warfield (Marlborough CC, MA) 74

Bruce Heterick (Metacomet CC, RI) 74

Connor Henderson (Hopkinton CC, MA) 74

Robert Linn (Berkshire Hills CC, MA) 74

For continued information regarding the New England Amateur Championship, visit negagolf.org or follow the NEGA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #NEAmateur.