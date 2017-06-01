 June Tour Player Profile: J.J. Henry 1998 – 2017
image        image    image    image    image    image
Team New England

June Tour Player Profile: J. J. Henry 1998 – 2017

tim@nepubinc.com'
By
Posted on
J.J. Henry
WHAT'S YOUR REACTION?
Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

The New Team New England Ironman

In 1998 J.J. Henry while at Texas Christian finished runner up in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship and joined the Nationwide Tour in 1999. With 3 PGA Tour victories over 20 years earning over 16 Million dollars as a professional. Dana Quigley the Champions Tour Ironman played over 450 events in his career, already at only age 42 Henry has played over 500 tour events.

In the last 16 years alone Henry has averaged nearly 30 tournaments yearly on the PGA Tour. There are few players in the game today who have managed to maintain PGA Tour status for 16 consecutive years.

In the 2016/2017 season he has already played in over 20 events earning $480,000. In winnings and is currently once again inside the Tour’s Top 125.

If there is a new Ironman in the game today, J.J. would certainly qualify for the crown.

WHAT'S YOUR REACTION?
Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

12.6K
Golf Courses

11 Most Expensive and Exclusive CC’s of NY… Does It Make The Golf Better?
5.6K
News

For Barends, GIGL Is Fun, But No Laughing Matter
3.1K
Best in New England

2016 Best Public Course in New England
2.8K
Best in New England

Who Said there is No Golf in the Winter?
2.5K
Best in New England

New England Golf Monthly’s Top 25 for 2010
2.4K
Juniors

2017 Drive, Chip and Putt Qualifying Schedule
2.2K
Local News

The Cape Club, Exquisite New Public Golf Resort to Open in August
2.0K
Golf Simulators

New York Golf Centers
1.9K
Best in New England

NEGM’s Top 25 Private Courses for 2011
dan dirico dan dirico
1.9K
Golf Events

Western Mass PGA Pro Gives Back to Grow the Game in a Big Way
To Top