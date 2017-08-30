Team New England Player Profile | Richy Werenski

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Werenski’s path to the PGA Tour

On August 6th at The Barracuda Championship Werenski finished T-1 in regulation and eventually lost to Chris Stroud in a two-hole playoff. He earned $290,400 his largest professional pay day to date.

Werenski’s path to the PGA Tour was facilitated by Winning the Golf Channel’s “Big Break The Palm Beaches,” aired early in 2015.

And subsequently having a terrific 2016 season on the Web.com Tour, when he finished second on its final money list. He won BMW Charity Pro-Am last May on route to season winnings of $351,770. Home now for Richy, is in Jupiter, Fla., with Jordan, a serious girlfriend he has known since high school.

Some of his playing success as an amateur was shared with younger brother Mickey, now a senior on the Texas A&M golf team. Micky will graduate in December plans on joining his brother for a shot at professional golf.

“He’s going to try the pro thing and I don’t know anyone who loves the game any more than he does. And that includes me,” Richy said.

The pair grew up play at Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley, across the street from home shared with father Mike, a former club pro, and mother Sue, a collegiate standout.

Player Profile

Hometown – South Hadley, MA

Resides – Jupiter Florida

Age 25 – December 22,1991

Turned Pro 2014

2017 – 26 Events 14 Cuts $890,000 Earnings Rank 117 on PGA Tour

Career Earnings $1,313,993

Best Tour Finish

Web.Com Tour Win 2016 BMW Charity Pro Am South Carolina

Tour Caddy

In May 2017 Hired Steve (Pepsi) Hale Keegan Bradley Former Caddy

What’s in Rich Werenski’s Bag for 2017 On the Tour

Driver : Titleist 917D3 (9.5 degrees)

Shaft : Project X HZRDUS 62 grams 6.5-Flex

3 Wood : Titleist 917F3 (15 degrees)

Shaft : Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 7.2X Tour Spec

Hybrid : Titleist 816 H2 (21 degrees)

Shaft : Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ Hybrid 90X

Irons : Titleist 716 CB (3-6 iron), Titleist 716 MB (7-PW)

Shaft : True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges : Titleist TVD Prototype (54 M-Grind), Titleist Vokey Prototype (60-06 K grind)

Shaft : True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter : Scotty Cameron Concept 1 Tour Only

Golf Ball : Titleist Pro V1x