Adamonis Monday’s for RSM Classic

Brad Adamonis Monday’s for 2016 RSM with a 65. The Cumberland, RI native now lives in Coral Springs Florida with his wife Stacey and children Nickolas and Grace Olivia. He will tee it up on Thursday at a PGA Tour event for the first time since 2015. All of us at New England Golf Monthly and the Golf Content Network will be pulling for Brad to make the cut this week and get back on track in his career. On Monday in Sea Island he got one step closer to that goal when he carded a 65 to finish t-1 in the RSM / McGladery Classic qualifier hosted by Davis Love III. Brad will now join fellow PGA Tour Team New England players Jon Curran, JJ Henry, Scott Stallings and Richy Werenski at Sea Island for the final Full Field PGA Tour event of 2016.

The RSM Classic debuted in October 2010 in Sea Island at the Sea Island Golf Club. The tournament was known as the McGladrey Classic until 2015, when the title sponsor’s name changed from McGladrey.

Resident tour pros Davis Love III and Zach Johnson kicked off the event in March 2010, where they helped to unveil the tournament’s new logo. The inaugural event in 2010 was won by Heath Slocum, one stroke ahead, of runner-up Bill Haas.

The 2013 event, held in November 2013, was part of the 2014 PGA Tour season. Beginning in 2015, the event is played on two courses, with the field expanded to 156 players. Kevin Kisner ended a year marked by second-place finishes with his first PGA Tour victory at Sea Island in 2015. Staked to a three-shot lead going into the final round of the final tournament of the year, Kisner ran with it. He doubled the size of his lead at the turn by going out in 30, and he breezed home with a 6-under 64 to win by six shots over Kevin Chappell.

