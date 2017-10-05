Cranberry Valley Golf Course Review

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

An ‘A’ For Cranberry Golf Course

Four friends, beautiful weather, and golf; you couldn’t ask for a better day. As we’re pulling into Cranberry Valley (Harwich, MA) for a round of golf there’s that momentary hesitation as I wonder how our foursome of women will be received. I try to convince myself that those days are over, but are they?

At first glance the course is seems to be in great shape. Coming into the parking lot we pass a putting green and full-sized range; a pleasant surprise. The clubhouse / Pro shop is conveniently next to the 1st and 10th tees as well as the practice facilities.

A friendly greeting at the Prop Shop started the day. They inquire whether we’ve played previously, and explain their newest tees; the family tees and Lady’s Florida tees. That one needed a bit of explanation but turned out very helpful; adding tees to shorten some of the longer women’s holes.

The Pro Shop had a generous selection of women’s clothing and accessories; that enabled us to lighten our wallets a bit while we waited for our tee time.

Before the ranger sent us on our way, he pointed out that they had a phone app we could use for more hole details. As we encountered him on course, he helped point one of our party’s stray balls amongst the trees.

The course was in fantastic shape, moderately fast greens, well maintained fairways, and rough that provided enough challenge without too much frustration. It’s a challenging and enjoyable course to play, and especially love the 18th – a great finishing hole.

Other noticeables – at most ladies tees there were benches and ball washers (not usually the norm). Regular placement of water jugs and port-o-potties – much appreciated!

We ended our day on the wraparound porch with a drink overlooking the 10th and 18th holes. We spoke with two female members. They really enjoy their membership at Cranberry Valley and felt no male vs. female challenges as they have while playing other courses. Our experience confirmed.

Overall, they get an ‘A’ in my book. If I could have a ‘Cranberry’ experience every time I set out for golf, that early hesitation would be gone for good.

Cranberry Main Entrance Golf Practice at Cranberry Pro Shop Women's Outfits in Pro Shop