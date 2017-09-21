South Shore CC Named One of Three Courses Nationwide to Receive Free Expert Consulting Services From the USGA and ASGCA

Exceptional Design & Quality Conditions at South Shore CC
Far Hills, New Jersey – Special congratulations are in order for South Shore Country Club that was today recognized by the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA).
South Shore Country Club, located in Hingham, was one of three golf courses in the country selected to receive pro-bono consulting services, which will provide them with assistance that will help each facility operate more efficiently, offer a better product for their customers and provide increased value to their communities.
Last year, a golf course architect and a USGA agronomist made day-long consulting visits to seven facilities. This year, the following three public-access courses will receive visits:
- Rockleigh Golf Course (Rockleigh, N.J.)
- Salina Municipal Golf Course (Salina, Kan.)
- South Shore Country Club (Hingham, Mass.)
“Courses involved in the first two years of the USGA-ASGCA Site Evaluation Program are already benefiting from both the immediate impact and ongoing implementations,” said Mike Davis, USGA executive director/CEO. “These visits allow us to meaningfully give back to the game by helping publicly accessible facilities that are at the heart of the golf community.”
Launched in December 2015, the partnership provides publicly accessible golf facilities with the collective expertise of both organizations and addresses the facilities’ specific needs, offering recommendations in areas such as playing quality, resource management and golfer experience.
According to the USGA and ASGCA leaders, one of the most impactful aspects of the program is the powerful collaboration between the architect and agronomist, who work closely to provide insights and solutions during their site visits.
“We could not be happier for South Shore Country Club,” said Jesse Menachem, the MGA’s Executive Director. “We have heard many positive stories about the change and impact that the design and agronomic advice offered by these two groups can provide and we look forward to one of our Member Clubs receiving this type of support.”
Earlier this year, South Shore Country Club served as host to a 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur Qualifier. In 2011, the club hosted the Massachusetts Amateur Public Links Championship.
Congratulations to South Shore Country Club on this national recognition!
ASGCA Background
Founded in 1946 by 14 leading architects, the American Society of Golf Course Architects is a nonprofit organization comprised of experienced golf course designers located throughout the United States and Canada. Members have completed a rigorous two-year long application process that includes the peer review of four representative golf courses. The average ASGCA member has spent nearly 30 years as a golf course architect, designing 42 new 18-hole courses and has worked on or consulted on nearly 150 projects in eight different countries around the world.
The ASGCA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association, formed in 1974 to advance the research of golf courses and their design, and to disseminate that information to individuals and communities interested in planning greenspace for recreational purposes.
For more information about ASGCA, including a current list of members, log on to the ASGCA website at http://www.asgca.org or call (262) 786-5960. For more information about the ASGCA Foundation, log on to the website at http://www.asgcafoundation.org.
About the USGA
The USGA celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf's premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment and amateur status rules. Our operating jurisdiction for these governance functions is the United States, its territories and Mexico. The USGA Handicap System is utilized in more than 40 countries and our Course Rating System covers 95 percent of the world's golf courses, enabling all golfers to play on an equitable basis. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association's Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world's most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.