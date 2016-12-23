New Bunkering at Hole 16

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 2

Work at Dennis Pines Complete, 9 Holes to go at Dennis Highlands

– December 19, 2016

The improvements designed by Robert McNeil, ASGCA at Dennis Pines and Dennis Highlands in Dennis, Massachusetts have been driven by the directive of establishing a new styling to the courses bunkering while providing a maintainable form. The saying “they look harder than they are” can well describe the work that has been executed by McNeil, NMP Golf and the team at the Town of Dennis. Speed of play, maintainability, strong character and strategy were all considered when redesigning the new bunkering at each of these fine municipal layouts.

The project was broken into 4 phases. The Pines course back nine, then front….then the Highlands course back nine then front. To date 3 of the 4 phases have been completed to high praise and increased revenues. The scope includes all new bunkering, tee improvements, cart paths and tree management.

A new forward tee system was created at each of the courses to provide an enjoyable round for beginners, juniors and others looking to have fun and not be overcome by length. The tees have been positioned to recognize the “real” average driving distance of these players and has allowed the true strategy of the holes to be in play from these tees. The new forward course at Dennis Pines plays at just over 4000 yards. These tees have proven successful in capturing new golfers, juniors and families.

“The Dennis Pines Golf Course has seen such a positive response to the recent renovations designed by Robert McNeil of Northeast Golf Company. Already a beautiful championship golf course, Rob’s vision of making the course more player-friendly while keeping the overall appeal of still being a challenging round hit a home run. The number of rounds played at Dennis Pines since the renovation completion has increased and continues to garner interest from locals and visitors to Cape Cod alike. For Fiscal Year 2016 there was a 10% increase in green fee revenue as well as a 12% increase in member round play.”

– Michael Cummings, Director of Golf

New Bunkering at Hole 16, Dennis Highlands Golf Course

About the Northeast Golf Company: The Northeast Golf Company was established in 1996 to provide clients with visionary golf course design leadership. To be the best requires focus on the business objectives of each client by providing a strategic plan that responds to the inherent nature of the land, the players served, the project budget land adds value to the bottom line.

Robert McNeil, ASGCA, provides creative, hands-on direction while bringing together the necessary expertise and overseeing every aspect of a golf course project to ensure that the vision becomes reality.

The McNeil Design Collaborative design/build team approach combines years of experience in successful award winning design, construction and project management.

Through MDC Global Golf we strive to embrace the many cultures of the world and build this uniqueness into our designs while growing the game.



“We take pride in developing relationships that are productive, long lasting and most of all fun, much like the courses we design.”

– Robert McNeil

Contact: Robert McNeil, ASGCA, Principal Golf Course Architect,

The Northeast Golf Company

The McNeil Design Collaborative

MDC Global Golf

