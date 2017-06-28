TPC Boston Finalizes Course Changes Ahead of Dell Technologies Championship

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Gil Hanse Tweaks Design of Holes 12 and 13

Norton, Mass._ Two months prior to the Dell Technologies Championship returning to Boston, host venue TPC Boston has announced the completion of design changes to holes 12 and 13, led by renowned golf-course architect Gil Hanse. The Dell Technologies Championship will welcome the top 100 players on the FedExCup Points List to TPC Boston Aug. 30 – Sept. 4.

Hanse’s personal description of the changes to the back-nine par 4s at TPC Boston are listed below, as well as reaction from defending champion Rory McIlroy, who carded a final-round 65 to win his second Dell Technologies Championship title in 2016.

Hole 12: New tees were constructed moving them away from both 11 green as well as the adjacent practice facility. Native grasses (fescue), two fairway bunkers and a dramatic ridge were constructed to improve the aesthetics of the hole while also creating a split-level fairway; ultimately creating a dramatic view of the green on the player’s approach. The green itself was relocated approximately 25 yards, moving it away from the wetland hazard that the previous green was perched over.

“It’s one of those holes where once you did get your tee shot away, it was a birdie hole,” said McIlroy, who birdied No. 12 in last year’s final round. “To make the tee shot a little tougher, it makes the hole play a little tougher. They’ve added a little bit of length, which takes away from bringing the front right hazard into play. But if it makes the tee shot tougher, it will be tough.”

Hole 13: The left side of the fairway landing zone was recontoured providing more generous tee shot options for players. The green was also relocated approximately 25 yards further back from its previous location and now runs south to north from the fairway. Five “New England Style” greenside bunkers were added and the green was reshaped to provide better access to receive shots from golfers of all skill levels.

“Thirteen has actually been one of my most successful holes there,” McIlroy said. “I’ve always driven the ball well there. I can see why it would need a little more contouring on the left. Some of the shorter guys felt like it was tough to carry that left side. Making a hole longer, you want to make the fairway a little bit wider.”

Originally designed by legendary player/designer Arnold Palmer in 2003, TPC Boston’s award-winning layout was re-designed in 2007 by Hanse, with PGA TOUR Champions player Brad Faxon serving as a consultant. The result earned TPC Boston the “Best Private Remodel of 2007” honor by Golf Digest.

