Northern Exposure: Golf Destinations

No Season is Complete Without One Summer Golf Excursion

While Southern golf vacation destinations flourish throughout the winter, spring awakens what many say are the finest golf destinations in the world and the Northeast U.S. and Canada are at the center of it all. Many of the most celebrated historic course designs in the country are featured in the northeast with architects like Ross, Cornish, Tillinghast, MacKenzie, Campbell, Raynor, Flynn and many more. Golf began its life in the New World in New England and New York.

Ever wonder why so many major tournaments are held in the Northeast? It’s because of the collective greatness and individual design brilliance that so many of the top golf courses in the country are right here in our region.

With over 100 resort destinations throughout the different regions there is a lot to chose from. Here is a look at a few of our favorites.

New England

Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club | Brewster MA Cape Cod

Home to Cape Cod’s only Nicklaus Design golf course, Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club is an ideal destination for your Massachusetts golf trip. The Golden Bear spared no expense when creating this dynamic layout, but once you’ve played a round, you’ll realize the $8.5 million design was worth every penny! The course is designed to be challenging, yet fair, to all skill levels whether you’re playing from the forward tees or the tips. Work on your swing at the onsite Golf Academy, or bring the entire family for Leisure Golf. Beginning everyday after 4pm, Leisure Golf features 12-minute tee time intervals for a relaxing environment.

Cranwell Resort Spa and Golf Club | Lenox, Massachusetts

Cranwell Resort conjures up images of old New England. Framed in golden maple and emerald pines, the magnificent golf course resort is preserved on the site of the original Berkshire Hunt Club. And over the years, Cranwell has gained a similarly famous reputation. Experience award-winning golf, with an added passport to perks like castle-like accommodations, amenities fit for royalty, one of New England’s most respected golf courses, and the best spa in the Berkshires.

Quechee Lakes | Woodstock, VT

The Quechee Club partners with premier, local-area Inns to offer Stay & Play Vermont golf vacation packages. Inn’s receive exclusive access to The Quechee Club as well as discounted rates on Club amenities like the health & fitness center, sauna, aquatics complex, 10 miles of extensive wilderness trails for hiking & biking, access to Lake Pinneo, tennis, platform tennis, squash courts and two top-rated golf courses. In addition to first-class amenities, the Club invites you to dine at our first-class eateries and take part in our on and off-campus recreation programs.

Lake Morey Resort | Fairlee VT

Set on a pristine lake surrounded by green hills, The Lake Morey Resort provides a beautiful natural setting for 18 holes of championship golf on one side of the hotel, and a beautiful lake on the other. An impeccably maintained golf course offers 18-hole championship golf course that is impeccable. The Lake Morey Resort has been home to the Vermont Open for more than 50 years. A full service resort facility in the Green Mountains.

Mt Washington | Whitefield, NH

The Grand Old Game deserves a trophy platform like Mountain View Grand Golf Course. Displaying an incredible White Mountains paradise as its puzzle-perfect backdrop, the Mountain View Grand Golf Course has become an understandable New Hampshire favorite. Impressive mountain terrain makes for a challenging game. Go head-to-head against nature’s best and enjoy the magnificent White Mountains views on this golf architect-crafted course that recaptures its original 1900 golf course.

The Owls Nest | Thornton, NH

The White Mountains provide a picturesque backdrop to homes loaded with modern amenities and luxury finishes. Your next five – star vacation awaits at New Hampshire’s only Nicklaus Design course. Great golf, great food, great bar, great people, great lodging. Every where you look, all around great views with fresh mountain air at an awesome price point. What more can one say, you will truly enjoy this facility, the golf course is one-of-a-kind and in perfect condition and the staff are so nice!

Poland Springs Resort | Poland ME

Built into the Western woods of Maine’s mountains, Poland Springs Resort has been offering Maine vacation escapes for over 200 years! Stay in the crisp, white simplistic glory of the presidential-style Maine Inn, or step back in time and enjoy this Victorian classic at the Presidential Inn. Almost all holes have views of the White Mountains and/or lakes. In the fall, the colors can be spectacular. When you tee it up at the Poland Spring golf course, you are playing on the same turf where Babe Ruth, Walter Hagen, Bobby Jones, Harry Vardon, President Taft, Jim Gallagher, Sonny Liston and many more celebrities have played.

Sebasco Harbor Resort | Phippsburg ME

Sebasco Harbor Resort lets you experience the freedom, natural beauty and endless outdoor recreation that are the essence of a pure Maine Vacation experience. Amidst 450 acres of woodland, waterfront, gardens and golf course on Midcoast Maine is Casco Bay. Sebasco Harbor Resort Golf Club’s picturesque and challenging layout along Casco Bay, and bent grass fairways, provide an outstanding golf vacation in Maine. A variety of tee locations allow golfers to select an optimal balance of challenge & enjoyment.

Samoset Resort | Rockport ME

A historic coastal resort perched on 230 acres of pristine land overlooking Penobscot Bay. with elegant accommodations, Rockport’s finest restaurants and 18-hole championship golf course. The Samoset Resort’s championship golf course winds through seaside woods and gardens while showcasing some of the most formidable holes in New England. They offer complete golf packages for every budget and Rockport is a great destination and the resort has been a New England favorite since 1889.

New York / New Jersey

Crystal Springs | Hamburg, New Jersey

Where New England and Old Ireland meet, there’s Crystal Springs Resort. In Sussex County New Jersey, travel without a passport to 6 diverse golf courses: Ballyowen, Black Bear, Cascades, Crystal Springs, Minerals, and Wild Turkey Golf Clubs. Crystal Springs Resort is the premier world-class golf destination in the Northeast set among the Appalachian Trail through the Kittatinny range in beautiful northwestern New Jersey, the Resort has recruited the world’s best golf course architects, von Hagge, Trent Jones, George Fazio and Rulewich, to create an amazing collection of upscale public golf courses. The golf experience at Crystal Springs is truly unparalleled!

The Sagamore | Lake George NY

The Sagamore Resort’s illustrious history began over one hundred years ago when hotel operator Myron O. Brown was inspired to build an exclusive resort community in the Adirondacks with luxurious Lake George accommodations. The 18-hole Sagamore Golf Course commands stunning views of Lake George and was designed and built under Donald Ross’s personal supervision in 1928. As part of a $75 million restoration in 1985, this exceptional hillside course was fully restored in accordance with Ross’s original blueprints. To accent the rolling mountainside terrain, Ross planted heather from his own native Scotland within the meadow.

The Otesaga Resort Hotel | Cooperstown, New York

The Otesaga Resort Hotel welcomes frequenters of the the fairway with great golfing and hole-in-one accommodations! Hit the links at the Leatherstocking Golf Course, which showcases views of the scenic Lake Otsego, fluctuating elevations, and pin locations that demand a creative approach. After sinking that last putt, return to your spacious room or luxurious suite and enjoy a bevy of amenities that include free wireless internet, cable television, and scenic views of beautiful Cooperstown!

Bluff Point Golf Resort | Plattsburgh, New York

One of New York’s most memorable golf experiences, Bluff Point also offers superb accommodations and unforgettable hospitality! Step up to the first tee box and look out over the pristine course ahead of you. Beautifully maintained and nestled on picturesque Lake Champlain, the Green Mountains of Vermont and the looming Adirondack Mountains of New York make for a spectacular backdrop. The golf is, naturally, just as incredible and designed by Albert W. Tillinghast.

Turning Stone Resort Casino | Verona, New York

You simply aren’t going to find a wider variety for a golf getaway than the five(!) distinct courses at Turning Stone Resort. Come and experience a course that pros like Tiger Woods, Camilo Villegas, and Matt Kuchar have all played and won on. You’ll feel like a veritable PGA Pro when you set foot on an immaculate tee box and stare down a 500-yard Par 4. From the challenging length of Atunyote (7,315 yards) to the majestic beauty of Shenendoah, there’s undoubtedly a course here that will fit you like a glove. When you aren’t on the links, you’ll be staying in the exquisitely luxurious resort!

Eastern Canada

Nova Scotia

Cape Breton Island Region | Ingonish NS

Canada’s Maritime provinces on the Atlantic, consist of a peninsula and offshore islands. It is surrounded by three major bodies of water–The Gulf of St. Lawrence, the Bay of Funday and the Atlantic Ocean. The Cape Breton Highlands Golf Course and Keltic Lodge is one of a kind. The Keltic Lodge is widely regarded as the premier resort in the Maritimes, and among the best authentic experiences in Canada for every budget. The Cape Breton Highlands Golf Course was conceived and constructed under the watchful eye of world-renowned designer Stanley Thompson, it is a classic 18-hole, par 72 course carved out of one of Canada’s most pristine wildernesses.

Cabot Links / Cabot Cliffs | Inverness NS

Cabot Links features 36 holes of exhilarating links golf and one of the best resort experiences in the country. With two acclaimed World Top 100 courses, 72 rooms of award-winning accommodation at Cabot Links Lodge, fourteen upscale Golf Villas and exquisite dining in three on-site restaurants. Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs are walking-only courses in keeping with the tradition of the game. Fanning out along the course, each of the resort’s guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling ocean views. Taking in the dramatic colours of a Cape Breton sunset from the balcony of your room is the perfect way to cap off a memorable round of golf

Fox Harb’r Golf Resort & Spa | Wallace NS

Tim Horton’s Co- Founder Ron Joyce has created one of the most exclusive resort destinations in North America. Golfers can tee off on the Graham Cooke-designed championship course Nestled in the tiny community of Wallace. The very exclusive Fox Harb’r, a semi-private resort with an award-winning golf course also features an on-site sporting lodge, tennis, mountain biking, and skeet shooting, active types will never lack for things to do. The golf course and resort facilities are truly spectacular.

Digby Pines Resort and Spa | Digby NS

Digby Pines Golf Resort and Spa is as rare and majestic as the setting in which it resides. Beautifully situated overlooking the phenomenal Bay of Fundy. Digby Pines Golf Course is characterized by a winding brook that has been dammed to create two outstanding par 3 holes – one of which is the signature #2 hole. The par 5, #7 hole, is rated as one of the most difficult holes in Canada. Again this Stanley Thompson design as with the Highlands Golf Course is amazing.

Prince Edward Island

PEI – Prince Edward Island is the number one golf destination in Canada. 30 fabulous courses between farmlands and beaches are within half an hour of one another. We love the laidback island lifestyle that combines with exquisite surf and turf cuisine epitomized by Sim’s Corner Steakhouse and Oyster Bar. The Anne of Green Gables Musical or bands on the street beside cafes are the evening entertainment. Historical tours or The Lobster Tour, oyster farm, fish, golf or cruise. You choose the diversion. www.Golfpei.ca

Michigan

The Midwestern state of Michigan is consistently named among the best places in the USA to play golf. Top designers have coaxed championship courses out of the woods and farmlands, incorporating hills and valleys, natural water features and incredible views – including some of the Great Lakes. With more than 650 public golf courses and nationally acclaimed golf resort destinations, Michigan has something for all levels of golfers.

Treetops Resort | Gaylord MI

No Michigan resort runs deeper with thrilling destination courses than the 81-hole Treetops Resort. The four mountainous signature courses, plus remarkable Threetops par-3 and even a wildly undulating practice putting green you could putt for hours, deliver a collection of the most dramatic holes in the Midwest.

Definitely a golf-first property in the summer, there are also all sorts of golf schools, including ladies and junior camps. An assortment of accommodations can be found on the top of the ski mountain near the original course, from inn rooms to spacious condos and cottages.

Garland Lodge & Golf Resort | Lewiston MI

The enormous log cabin at secluded, 3,000-acre Garland Lodge & Golf Resort is a rustic marvel — the largest log cabin east of the Mississippi — while additional cottages, hot tubs and other outdoor areas make for true serenity in this north-central getaway. You don’t have to get in your car at all with 72 holes at your doorstep (Forest Dunes is also relatively close). Golf junkies will have a blast on these affordable, woodsy courses.

Shanty Creek Resorts | Bellaire MI

A great variety of courses and accommodations await at 72-hole Shanty Creek Resorts, which like Treetops is also a popular ski spot in the winter, so expect rolling hills and elevated tees. The Tom Weiskopf and Arnold Palmer layouts are a fine one-two punch, while the older Schuss Mountain Course and Summit Course deliver more affordability and ease. There are three villages to choose from for lodging.

Boyne Highlands | Harbor Springs MI

With space to accommodate 1,500 guests in a variety of condo and hotel options, 72-hole Boyne Highlands packs a punch for both golf nuts and families minutes from Harbor Springs. There’s neat variety in the golf, from the Donald Ross Memorial to Robert Trent Jones Sr.’s Heather course and more modern Arthur Hills layout. There’s also a whole lot going on off the course from fishing to mountain biking, ziplines and horseback riding.

Grand Traverse Resort | Traverse City MI

Style isn’t a word normally associated with the more bucolic vibes of northern Michigan, but a big exception is the 900-acre, 600-room Grand Traverse Resort, whose location minutes from Traverse City gives it a near-urban flair. Views of the bay from the sleek, 17-story tower are spectacular, while there are five restaurant options, shops and several pools. The three 18-hole courses surrounding it are headlined by The Bear, a demanding Jack Nicklaus’ design, though fortunately there are two more player-friendly layouts right on site.

Inn at Bay Harbor | Petoskey MI

The area’s most luxurious option, the Victorian-style Inn at Bay Harbor delivers an opulent property complete with a spa and fine dining. Its beachfront location on Lake Michigan is one of the North’s best sunset spots. It doesn’t get any better than the spacious, lake view suites with balconies. For golf, next door 27-hole Bay Harbor Golf Club may be the Midwest’s most scenic layout, while you’re also in the neighborhood of other favorites such as Crooked Tree Golf Club, Belvedere Golf Club and Dunmaglas Golf Course.

Island Resort & Casino | Upper Peninsula MI

A trio of great golf courses await in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and you can access them at the affordable Island Resort & Casino Resort with the Perfect Foursome package. Timberstone Golf Course, Greywalls Course and the hotel’s recently built Sweetgrass Golf Club are all very different yet very memorable, making it a particularly fun itinerary. There is also on-site casino gaming and comfortable rooms.