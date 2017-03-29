New England Courses to Play, Courses to Join – Presented by Snell Golf

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Play and Join: The Most Prestigious Golf Courses in New England

Discover some of the best golf courses in New England – from Maine to Massachusetts – we’re sure you’ll find a course you’ll love.

MASSACHUSETTS

To Play

The Cape Club | Falmouth, MA

The former Ballymeade Club has been reborn into a new life. After extensive changes to the golf course, the Cape Club has arrived on the scene as one of the must plays on Cape Cod. With their new “Member for a Day” program, guests will get to have the private golf club experience, without the burden of having to pay member dues. The framework of the old course designed by Jim Fazio and Chi Chi Rodriquez is still there, but improvements were extensive from tee to green.

To Join

GreatHorse Country Club – Hampden, MA

The transformation of Hampden Country Club into what is now GreatHorse has made it into one of the finest clubs in New England. Course designer, Brian Silva, has once again painted a masterpiece much like he did at the Renaissance Club, Black Rock Country Club and Cape Cod Golf Club. The new course design incorporates natural wetlands, mountainous views and over 150 bunkers. This is one of the very best reimagined private country clubs in the Northeast offering a memorable experience to its members and guest.

RHODE ISLAND

To Play

Meadowbrook Golf Course – Richmond, RI

Meadow Brook Golf Course is widely considered a “hidden gem” in Southern New England. Designed by world renowned course designers, Roger Rulewich and Dave Fleury, Meadow Brook is a spectacular course with rolling fairways and many elevations. But, don’t let it’s beauty fool you – it’s challenging in it’s length and certainly demands the attention of the short game. The Hendricks family (Owners of Exeter & Richmond CC) have another jewel in their crown of great courses in Southern RI.

To Join

Alpine Country Club – Cranston, RI

One of Rhode Island’s finest private clubs since 1961. The course, which is designed by renowned architect Geoffrey Cornish, is a classic layout with some of the best playing and practice facilities. In 2015 the club renovated their dining facilities, locker rooms, and pool area. They also added a new pub with a state of the art PGA Tour indoor golf simulator – the only one of its kind in the region. Alpine has some of the finest amenities of any club in the state.

VERMONT

To Play

Green Mountain National – Killington, VT

Although GMN is located in the mountains, you needn’t be a Sherpa to play the course. Gently sloping fairways that feature generous changes in elevation and smooth greens provide natural beauty and panoramic views. GMN offers Stay & Play packages at every price point that are perfect for weekend or weekday golf trips. Killington is a great location for a golf getaway and Green Mountain offers one of the most unique mountain designs in New England.

To Join

Hermitage Golf Club – W. Dover, VT

The Hermitage at Haystack Mountain is the only private resort with skiing and golf on the East Coast. The Hermitage Golf Club prides itself on their classic and well-manicured par 72 layout. Acclaimed architect Desmond Muirhead designed the facility in 1972, giving golfers the experience of natural rolling terrain where expansive views of the Green Mountains are revealed on nearly every hole. This 4-star club offers stay & play packages for all seasons.

MAINE

To Play

Sable Oaks – S. Portland, ME

Located just minutes from downtown Portland, Sables Oaks is a public course with a very private feel. Eighteen holes of championship golf winds through woods and ponds, with soft fairways and rolling, manicured greens that make both an enjoyable, yet challenging course. It has been ranked “Top 5 in the State” by Golf Digest. Geoffrey Cornish / Brian Silva has been involved in the redesign since its opening in 1989. making it one of the best conditioned golf courses in the region.

To Join

Portland Country Club – Falmouth, ME

The nationally renowned 18-hole Donald Ross golf course is located north of Portland on Waites Landing overlooking Casco Bay. The course offers a stunning Oceanside setting, as well as exceptional country club facilities. As a result of their commitment to environmental quality and management, The Portland Country Club was the first and only private club in Maine designated as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary,” Rich in tradition, classic in style and consistently rated one of the top facilities in Maine.

CONNECTICUT

To Play

Shennecossett Golf Course – Groton, CT

Shennecossett is a historic Donald Ross design dating back to 1898 along the Thames River in Groton. It is not unusual to see either a ship in full sail or a nuclear submarine passing by during a round. Shennecossett continues to host premier Connecticut golf events, such as the Connecticut Senior Open, and furthers its reputation as one of the best public golf courses in the state. Conditions are always excellent at this course and a round on this historic track is a must if you are in the Groton area.

To Join

Stonington CC – Stonington, CT

Just minutes from the Rhode Island line in Southeastern Connecticut is Stonington, one of the region’s finest private clubs. Course designer Al Zikorus set the first nine holes in 1992 and the remaining nine were opened by 1997 with some help from Ron Forse. This is a member owned facility with a very loyal and engaged membership. Course conditions are always great and Stonington is a strong advocate of ready golf and allow members preference for walking or riding.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

To Play

Breakfast Hill Golf Club – Greenland, NH

Designed by golf course architect Brian Silva, Breakfast Hill rests on 170 acres of family owned land just one hour from Boston. Their championship par 71 layout has consistently been ranked a top five course by Golf Week magazine. On top of everything that’s great here, they have a 9000 sq. ft. putting green, a great practice facility and some of the best indoor simulators anywhere in New England.

To Join

Keene Country Club – Keene, NH

The Keene Country Club is a member owned full service private golf facility in south central New Hampshire. The club has a rich history in New England golf dating back to 1897. The course was designed by Wayne E. Styles, a native of Massachusetts who has designed over 150 golf courses. The course, with its water, forest, hazards, bunkers and doglegs, provides an interesting challenge for every level of play.