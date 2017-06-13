New England Courses To Play, Clubs To Join

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

RHODE ISLAND

TO PLAY

Green Valley CC – Portsmouth, RI

Known as one of Newport’s best semi-private courses in the state, Green Valley Country Club is home of a beautiful par 71 course that will challenge even the best golfer. And you don’t have to worry about getting in a round before sunset because they offer Night Golf on certain nights where you play with a glow ball and glow pin for the greens. A type of golf everyone should experience.

TO JOIN

Carnegie Abbey Club – Portsmouth, RI

Here you will be a member at a gorgeous waterfront link-style course designed by Donald Steel. The course is filled with views of the Narragansett Bay on many of the tee shots during your rounds. The par 71 plays around 6,700 yards and will play just difficult enough to challenge good golfers, but friendly enough for the weekend warrior. This course is equipped with a full driving range and short game area to always improve your game.

MASSACHUSETTS

TO PLAY

Shaker Hills CC – Harvard, MA

Once owning the title as best public course in Massachusetts and the number two best new course in America, Shaker Hills will not disappoint. Shaker Hills has enough sand and water to keep every golfer honest. And don’t get too comfortable, the 562-yard par 5 finishing hole is enough to give Jordan Spieth nightmares. Just off of route 2, this course is in a nice intimate setting, but isn’t far from Boston.

TO JOIN

Ferncroft CC – Middleton, MA

Home of the North Shore’s #1 finishing hole, Ferncroft Country Club is much more than just that. Only 19 minutes north of downtown Boston, you will never be too far away to squeeze in a quick nine after a busy day in the office. And there is something for the whole family here at Ferncroft, as they offer tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and a full fitness room with PGA-endorsed TruStretch station to improve that swing.

CONNECTICUTT

TO PLAY

Lyman Orchards – Middlefield, CT

Behind all of the apple trees, there is a gem of Connecticut golf. Home of three courses, Lyman will never disappoint. Whether you feel like playing a course designed by Hall of Fame architect Robert Trent Jones or maybe Hall of Fame golfer Gary Player you wont be disappointed. And if those don’t satisfy you, they offer the Apple 9. A 9-hole course designed by Mark Mungeam. A must play this summer.

TO JOIN

Glastonbury Hills – S. Glastonbury, CT

The only private golf club east of the Connecticut River in Hartford County, it is home to one of the best layouts in Connecticut. The short course, only playing around 6,400 yards from the furthest tees, will be a great test with its water hazards and brooks running through the course. If you’re in the area, this is a great course to play and sharpen your game with their driving range and practice area.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

TO PLAY

Mt. Washington Course – Bretton Woods, NH

If you’re heading to the Granite State, get ready to hit the ball far and straight. Bretton Woods stretches just over 7,000 yards and calls for golfers to keep the ball in the fairway. The course designed by the legendary Donald Ross will be perfect for you next golf Facebook profile picture as almost every shot has a beautiful backdrop of Mount Washington. It wasn’t voted Golfweek Magazine’s Best Course You Can Play in NH from 2009 – 2016 for no reason.

TO JOIN

Nashua CC – Nashua, NH

Don’t settle for a country club that wont accommodate for your every need. Nashua Country Club has everything from fine dining, gorgeous pool area to 18 holes of beautiful New Hampshire golf. The Wayne Stiles design plays to a par 71 and has a perfect mix of par 3’s, 4’s and 5’s. Members are also offered TPI certified golf fitness classes in the offseason to improve on their golf game come the season.

VERMONT

TO PLAY

Northfield CC – Northfield, VT

Recently rated “the best nine-hole golf course in Vermont” by Golf Digest magazine, Northfield Country Club is a diamond in the rough in central Vermont. With 14 different tee boxes, it makes playing 18 holes here fun. Most of the time at a nine-hole course, it can get boring playing the same holes over again. But not at Northfield Country Club. And you can warm up In their driving cage or practice putting green.

TO JOIN

Vermont National – S. Burlington, VT

Jack Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus II Signature Design championship course, the first of its kind in New England is the best of the best in New England. Located on the rolling hills of Vermont, the course provides constant views of the Green and Adirondack Mountain ranges. This par 72 course is a hike from the tips playing around 7,100 yards. Vermont National is a must join if you are in the area.

MAINE

TO PLAY

Bath Golf Club – Bath, ME

The hills and rich farmland of Bath, Maine make for the perfect setting for golf in New England. The par 72 for men plays a very short 5,800 and will test every club in your bag. The finishing four holes at Bath Golf Club will make or break your scorecard as they are the 4, 16, 2 and 6 handicap holes on the course. If you ever find yourself in Maine, give Bath Golf Club a try.

TO JOIN

Purpoodock Golf Club – Cape Elizabeth, ME

Bring your scuba gear, Purpoodock has water on 12 of its 18 holes and plays as challenging as you think after reading that. Their undulating greens play fast to provide a quick putting surface, but also a less forgiving green when hitting your approach shots, so be careful. If you’re looking to join a club that is walkable and provides gorgeous scenery for your round, year round, look no further.