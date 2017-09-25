Courses to Play, Clubs To Join | Sept. 2017 | Presented by Snell Golf

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Rhode Island

To Play

Fenner Hill GC – Hope Valley, RI

The links style course is located in a gorgeous part of Rhode Island that is easy to get to from anywhere in New England. Old stonewalls, challenging greens and fairways tough enough for any ability make this a must play. If you are new to the game they offer the PGA’s “Tee if Forward” program for high handicappers or new golfers.

To Join

Kirkbrae CC – Lincoln, RI

Designed by Geoffrey Cornish in the 1960’s, along with little tweaks and changes along the way he has provided golfers in New England with one of the nicest courses around. The par 71 track is reachable for the inexperienced players and tough enough for scratch golfers to enjoy. Kirkbrae offers fun for the entire family with swimming, tennis and many other entertainment options.

Massachusetts

To Play

Maplegate CC – Bellingham, MA

Host of multiple US Open qualifiers, Maplegate is one of the nicest public courses in the Franklin, MA area. With wide open fairways driver is always the option on every par four and five. But be careful, this course is not shy with their water hazards and sand traps. The fairways are lined with huge trees and beautiful rock walls to make for a very picturesque round.

To Join

Franklin CC – Franklin, MA

The pure championship 18-hole golf course at Franklin Country Club shouldn’t be the only reason you join. You should join for the great people you will meet, top of the line clubhouse equipped with locker rooms and business function facilities. They also offer a golf practice area that includes a driving range, bunker chipping area and 5,000 square foot putting green. Sharpen up that short game and then enjoy a drink at the Halfway Shack afterwards.

Connecticut

To Play

Quarry Ridge GC – Portland, CT

The rolling fairways at Quarry Ridge overlook the Meshomasic State Forest and border the Connecticut River to provide many nuances on every hole. The staff and maintenance of the course here are all the rave when you talk to anyone who has played here. Playing here truly feel like you are at a private course and you are the only player that matters. This is some of the best golf Portland Connecticut has to offer.

To Join

The CT Golf Club – Easton, CT

Want to be a part of a private club, but only for golf? This is your new home. Designed to be exclusive like a country club, but only the golf side of a country club. Connecticut Golf Club is any avid golfers dream home. The opening hole will surely get your jitters out of the way, as you face a daunting par five that stretches 575 yards. Join this club if you want all golf all the time.

New Hampshire

To Play

Portsmouth CC – Greenland, NH

A beautiful Robert Trent Jones Sr design is located in Greenland, New Hampshire and provides all the things you would expect in one of the premier semi-private courses in New Hampshire. Along with its semi-private feel, guests will feel right at home as they have a very welcoming pro shop staff all the way down to the beer cart girl. This par 72 course is fun for everybody.

To Join

Lake Sunapee CC – New London, NH

Spend your summers in New Hampshire? Look no further than Lake Sunapee Country Club to entertain and play some of the best golf New Hampshire has too offer. The Donald Ross design here is often talked up to be one of his best works. This track has the famous Ross sweeping fairways and gorgeous views of the mountains and hills of New Hampshire. Spend your summers here and improve your golf game just a short drive from the lake.

Vermont

To Play

Lake Morey GC – Fairlee, VT

Fresh air, crystal clear Lake Morey, and unspoiled Green Mountain beauty will draw you to Lake Morey’s 18-hole golf course. Home of the Vermont Open for over 50 years, this course is impeccably maintained with sweeping fairways and plush greens.

The full 18 holes have been in operation since 1929, giving the course a mature, finished design. With irrigated fairways and greens and an efficient drainage system, our course plays consistently well, even in periods of drought or heavy rain. The par 70, 6024-yard course features sand traps, water hazards, and well-guarded greens. This impeccably maintained course demands accuracy with a fairly flat front 9 giving way to a rolling back nine.

To Join

The Quechee Club – Quechee, VT

Four season recreational activities is one reason to join Quechee Club and all they have to offer. Another reason, the two golf courses rival the best in Vermont. Their courses are named Highland and Lakeland, but they both offer great golf. Highland is the crown jewel of the course being ranked in the top 10 of Golf Digest’s best courses in Vermont. Lakeland offers members a more links style track, with many obstacles.

Maine

To Play

Links at Outlook – Berwick, ME

Berwick, Maine sounds like quite the hike to play some golf. Think again, this course is located just an hour from Boston and 15 minutes from Portsmouth, NH. If you are looking to play a true links style course, this is your track. The 140-acre course is peppered with natural fescue, sand traps and long curving fairways. This course was designed by renowned architect Brian Silva to hold true traditions of a links style course.

To Join

Tarratine Golf Club – Isleboro, ME

Tarratine Golf Club in Islesboro, Maine is a nine-hole course that will satisfy anyone’s golf cravings. This course is not exactly beginner friendly. Rarely a flat lie, exposed ledge all over the course and tough greens make for a very challenging nine. Although it is tough, you get unbelievable views of Penobscot Bay and all the beauties of Maine. If you are looking for a place to play your summers in Maine, look no further.