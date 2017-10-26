Courses To Play, Clubs To Join | Oct. 2017 | Presented by Snell Golf

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

To Play

Triggs Memorial GC – Providence, RI

“If you’re a fan of Donald Ross courses then you will like this course” said one player of Triggs that is just minutes outside of Providence. This course is for every man as it is very friendly on the wallet, which is a rarity for any New England Donald Ross design. The sloping greens and tight fairways make it challenging but fun. This place is a beautiful, classic looking course everyone needs to play.

To Join

Shelter Harbour GC – Charlestown, RI

Located in beautiful Westerly and Charlestown, Rhode Island this club will be any golfer’s paradise. Ranked 57th on Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses in the U.S. Shelter Harbour should be your first option when looking to join a golf club. With beautiful rock walls this course is one of the prettiest in New England. Add on perfectly placed bunkers all throughout the course and fast greens, this place is a must join.

To Play

Chemawa GC – N. Attleboro, MA

Great layout, great greens, great fairways, great staff and a great restaurant. Not much more you could ask for at a public course. Chemawa has beautiful rolling fairways that are tight enough to challenge any golfer, and greens that will put your mind to the test. But don’t miss the green because the perfectly raked bunkers will be a tough out. The great food and cheap beer afterwards makes it all worth it.

To Join

Ledgemont CC – Seekonk, MA

To Play

River Ridge GC – Jewett City, CT

Going to Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun for the weekend? Don’t play their over priced golf courses. Zip on down to River Ridge in Jewett City, Connecticut and play one of the best value courses in New England. From open fairways to tight fairways lined with tall tress and rolling hills the scenes here never get old. Join them on Tuesday for their Play and Eat special that includes two dollar Narragansett drafts.

To Join

Innis Arden – Old Greenwich, CT

The rumors about this place are true. It is amazing and if you have any thought of joining, do it. From the jaw dropping club house to the gorgeous golf course, Innis Arden is the place for you. The par 70 championship golf course was recently renovated and stretches 6,300 yards from the back tees and only 5,144 from the front tees for the new golfer. With a complete teaching indoor/outdoor bay at the range equipped with video, this place is for you.

To Play

Oak Hill GC – Meredith, NH

Nine-hole courses often have a negative stigma to them. Well, wipe that away as soon as you pull into Oak Hill. This gorgeous par 34 course will please any golf craving weather you play nine of decide to do another loop. This course will prove fun for the weekend warrior and serious as it is a very short course, only measuring 2,347 from the back tees. The one par five is only 465 yards, tempting eagle putts await.

To Join

Montcalm GC – Enfield, NH

Voted one of the best new private courses in America by Golf Digest a few years ago, it still holds true to this day. This place is gorgeous as you get the rolling hills of New Hampshire added with mountains, valleys and lakes. What makes it extra breathtaking is the use of four different grasses and three different rough lengths to create a field of different colors of green. If you are an avid golfer in the Sunapee area this is your home.

To Play

Okemo GC – Ludlow, VT

Attitude, toughness, length and fun is the best way to describe Okemo. The Vermont attitude of the rolling hills, sneaky streams and frustrating placed bunkers. Tough with its thick rough, tricky greens and tee shots that must be perfect. Length from the back tees is about 6,400 which is a test for any handicap. And fun because the memories you will make on 17 as you overlook a gorgeous water front and try to make par.

To Join

Rutland CC – Rutland, VT

You will be shocked that this is not a completely private course. The fact the public is allowed on this gorgeous track is a reason to make a stop to Rutland Country Club. This course is on the shorter side of things, but it has all of the characteristics of a Green Mountain State golf course. Velvet green fairways lined with gorgeous tall pines are capped off with the signature rolling Vermont hills.

To Play

Naples Golf & CC – Naples, ME

The things you look for when playing a public course. Friendly staff, nice greens and a challenge. Those are three things you will get a Naples Golf. The staff from pro shop to starter are welcoming and act as if you are the only golfer there. The greens are well manicured, roll fast and true, and will make you hit greens to make par. The par 71 course is just over 6,000 yards and water will make this a challenge for even a PGA Tour player.

To Join

York Golf & Tennis Club – York-ME

Want to play Pebble Beach in Maine? Well this is your chance to play the closest thing to that. York Golf & Tennis Club is a gorgeous course on the water that has water on nine of its holes. Including the gorgeous stretch of holes seven and eight that border the water for the entirety of the hole. This club boasts a low key atmosphere that is welcoming to everybody from any place on the globe.