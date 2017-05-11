CVS Health Charity Classic Announces Enhancements for 2017 Event

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Press Conference Today Announces New Format

and Player Commitments

Providence, RI – A press conference was held at the Dunkin Donuts Center this morning announcing new enhancements for the 2017 CVS Health Charity Classic. Celebrating it’s 19th year, the CVS Health Charity Classic is Rhode Islands largest charitable event, hosting top players from the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, and PGA TOUR Champions. CEO Larry Merlo took to the stage first announcing the 2017 event series will kick off with a two day food festival hosted by Crave RI. Today’s press conference included a small tasting from a few of the participating restaurants including The Capital Grille, Two Ten Oyster Bar, Milk Money, and Crazy Burger. The festival will be held in Downtown Providence, RI on June 15-16, followed by the tournament events held on June 18-19 at Rhode Island Country Club.

PGA TOUR Champions Brad Faxon and Billy Andrade took the stage next to announce the 18 world-class golf professionals that would be participating in this year’s event. Six players from the PGA Tour, six from the LPGA Tour , and six from the PGA Tour Champions will be made into teams, pairings will be released on a rolling basis as the event draws closer. Players include:

PGA TOUR LPGA Tour PGA TOUR Champions Keegan Bradley Paula Creamer Billy Andrade Jon Curran Brooke Henderson Brad Faxon Tony Finau Cristie Kerr Jay Haas Bill Haas Gerina Piller Bernhard Langer Billy Horschel Morgan Pressel Colin Montgomorie Smylie Kaufman Lexi Thompson Mark O’Meara

Enhancements to 2017 Charity Classic

With more than $20 million dollars donated to area non-profits since 1999, CVS Health Charity Classic will continue to give back with events including:

CRAVE RI Inaugural Food Festival – June 15-16 – A two day, family friendly culinary celebration featuring 80 restaurants from Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and more than 100 beer and wine profiles. All proceeds from this event will supports local charitable organizations.

First Ever Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am – Partnering with Pepsi, CVS Health Charity Classic will bring celebrity athletes to the Charity Classic on Sunday June 18th. Players from the New England Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox, and Boston Bruins will represent at the first Pepsi Pro-AM. Admission is FREE!

Community Day – Celebrate Father’s day on June 18th with FREE admission and great golf!

Path to Better Health – A walking path around Rhode Island Country Club featuring interactive health and wellness stations.

CVS Health Charity Classic will be honoring all active, reserve, and retired Military Service Members by offering them complementary admission to Rhode Island Country Club for the golf tournament. Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster. For additional information visit cvshealthcharityclassic.com