President George H.W. Bush’s Golf Gear Up for Auction

President George H.W. Bush’s Golf Gear

GOING ONCE… GOING TWICE… SOLD!

BOSTON, MA – (10/27/2016) A golf club and equipment that belonged to former President George H.W. Bush will be auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction. The collection is highlighted by Bush’s Titleist Scotty Cameron ‘Big Sur’ chest putter, engraved on the face with white text, “George Bush.” Also included is his Callaway ‘Big Bertha’ golf bag, which has an attached Cape Arundel Golf Club membership tag, engraved, “President George H. W. Bush, Member.” Within the bag are his well-used size 11 Nike Air golf shoes, as well as four of Bush’s personalized golf balls featuring his facsimile signature and the presidential seal, one Cape Arundel golf ball, and a box containing five Cape Arundel golf balls with presidential seals made to commemorate the 41st and 43rd presidents.

President Bush originally gave these items to one of the workers at the Cape Arundel Golf Club, in Kennebunkport, Maine, who frequently assisted the Bush family with their golf equipment and even had the chance to play a round with the former president. Included is a copy of the scorecard from his round with “Pres. G. Bush,” dated July 16, 2003, which had been signed by the president as well as PGA golfer Brad Faxon, who also played.

Further evidence is provided in copies of photographs showing him with George Bush and Bill Clinton together at Cape Arundel, and another that had been inscribed to him by President Bush. Known for his love of golf—President Bush is enshrined in the World Golf Hall of Fame in recognition of his ‘Lifetime Achievement.’

“This is a remarkable collection of his personal equipment,” said Robert Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction.

Among other items to be featured: John F. Kennedy’s personally-owned and used golf ball, originating from a lot of twenty-three balls kept in a canvas tote bag gifted to Elijah N. Jones, a lieutenant who worked alongside Kennedy in the District Security Office of the 6th Naval District Headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina. The Fine Autographs And Artifacts from RR Auction began on October 21 and will conclude on November 9.

For information, visit the RR Auction web site at www.rrauction.com.

Bush’s Titleist Scotty Cameron ‘Big Sur’ chest putter:

4 of Bush’s personalized golf balls featuring his facsimile signature and the presidential seal:

Included is his Callaway ‘Big Bertha’ golf bag:

Bush, Member tag attached to bag:

Within the bag are his well-used size 11 Nike Air golf shoes:

Included is a copy of the scorecard from his round with “Pres. G. Bush,” dated July 16, 2003, which had been signed by the president as well as PGA golfer Brad Faxon, who also played :

