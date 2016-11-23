MGA and WMGA to Merge Operations in 2018

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Norton, MA — The Massachusetts Golf Association (MGA) and the Women’s Golf Association of Massachusetts (WGAM) announced today that the two non-profit organizations have signed a Letter of Intent to move forward in a plan to fully integrate operations and governance beginning in January 2018.

Under the proposed merger, the combined organization will retain the name of Massachusetts Golf Association and will proudly represent and serve the golfers and member clubs of Massachusetts.

“After years of collaborating informally, it became clear to both Associations that we could better utilize all of our resources – staff, volunteers and finances – if we work together,” said Tom Bagley, President of the MGA. “Our collective goal is to better serve all golfers in Massachusetts.”

The consolidated structure would create one governing board comprising men and women and a melding of enhanced services, including grow-the-game initiatives, championships, member events, junior golf, handicapping, course rating, volunteer resources and opportunities, communications, marketing and business operations.

“We are confident that women’s golf in Massachusetts will thrive under the new structure,” said Leslie Logan, President of the WGAM. “Our membership, championships, events and scholarship programs will be better served by our two organizations coming together.”

The MGA, which was founded in 1903, has a membership of 87,000 men and women golfers and more than 360 member clubs. The WGAM was founded in 1900 and currently organizes and runs 24 tournaments and competitions with over 1,600 players from roughly 170 clubs throughout the state.

“The MGA will greatly benefit from having women even more active in all facets of the organization,” said Jesse Menachem, the MGA’s Executive Director. “This is a significant and positive step in the growth of golf in the Commonwealth.”

At the request of the two governing boards, a merger committee made up of MGA and WGAM Officers and the Executive Directors from both organizations was formed to manage the collaborative process. That group has been actively developing a plan – short and long term – for the proposed merger which is scheduled to be voted upon by both memberships in the spring of 2017.

The combined organization will continue to provide a comprehensive suite of services to member clubs and expand the work of The First Tee of Massachusetts. The MGA intends to continue the efforts of the WGAM to provide scholarships and recognition to deserving junior girls through collaboration with the WGAM Scholarship Fund. The two full-time staffs will also be combined and restructured to ensure a seamless transition.

“This is an important moment for golf in Massachusetts” said Cathleen Beach, the WGAM’s Executive Director. “Together we will be stronger, more efficient and will reach even more golfers across the state.” WHAT'S YOUR REACTION?