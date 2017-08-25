Cape Arundel Golf Club Names New Range House “43 House” in Honor of 43rd President and Cape Arundel Member George W. Bush

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Joins 41 House, Named for 41st President George H.W. Bush

KENNEBUNKPORT, ME— Cape Arundel Golf Club today announced the naming of its new Range House as “43 House” in honor of George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States and Cape Arundel member. The 43 House sign was unveiled to President Bush, Mrs. Laura Bush, President George H.W. Bush, Mrs. Barbara Bush, other Bush family members, and the Club’s Membership this week at the Club’s Annual Party.

43 House joins Cape Arundel’s historic hunter green clubhouse overlooking the Kennebunk River, known since 2011 as 41 House as a tribute to the nation’s 41st President and member George H.W. Bush.

43 House was completed this year at the Club’s Practice & Teaching Facility. 43 House now anchors the facility that is situated on 19 acres along the banks of the Kennebunk River. Cape Arundel’s expanded and enhanced Practice & Teaching Facility has been said to be one of the very best in the northeast.

In making the announcement, Club President J. Pierce O’Neil said, “From today forward, our new range house, the central feature of our expanded Practice and Teaching Facility, will be known as 43 House in honor of our great friend and fellow member President George W. Bush.” “President Bush along with his father, will always be two of the most memorable men in Cape Arundel Golf Club’s rich history, and this is a way to thank him for his service to our country and for the many contributions he has made to our great club.”

“Cape Arundel Golf Club has meant a lot to my family and me,” said President George W. Bush. “It has brought a lot of joy – and some heartbreak on the golf course. I cannot thank you all enough for honoring me with the “43 House.” This is a spectacular place, and I’m proud to be a member.”

Founded in 1896, Cape Arundel and its Walter Travis-designed course is known for its beauty and water views. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and the links-style layout features contoured greens, rolling terrain, and tidal creeks.

Travis, known as “The Old Man” and the most successful amateur golfer in the United States in the early 1900’s, also designed or influenced the design of many other notable courses including Pine Valley, Pinehurst #2, National Golf Links, Westchester Country Club, and Garden City Country Club.

The club’s course record of 60 is held by PGA professional Phil Mickelson, who captured it in 2006 while playing with President George H.W. Bush.