Rich Berberian Jr. Takes on First PGA Tour Event

Berberian Prepares For The Pro-AM

Rich Berberian Jr, PGA (Windham CC). had an incredible run through the 2016 season. A major win at the Professional National Championship, capped off only by playing in the PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Now, in 2017 he’s looking up to bigger and better things on a more national stage.

Berberian Jr. has been making a splash in the New England PGA for the past 5 years. As an assistant at Windham Country Club in Derry, NH, he’s won the New Hampshire Chapter Championship the last 5 years in a row. He’s also won the NEPGA Section Championship twice, in 2014 and 2015. And as if his playing accolades weren’t enough, he was named the New England Section’s Omega-Wogan Player of the year for 2016.

With a record as dazzling as his, it’s almost safe to say that it’s time for him to tackle bigger and better things.

A token of being crowned the champion at the PGA Professional National Championship at Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York is that he now has six exemptions into PGA Tour events; The first of which he tackles on Thursday, February 9 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA.

“I am really looking forward to seeing how my game is compared to some of the best players in the world,” said Berberian who is playing the course for the very first time. “The atmosphere at Pebble Beach with the best players in the world, best views in the world, and amazing celebrities and athletes playing as well was a no brainer to make it as one of my tournament picks.”

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, played annually at the top-100 facility, combines celebrity and professional for a highly attended event. The tournament, spanning three days, is held at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club – Shore Course. Berberian Jr., PGA begins on Thursday on the Pebble Beach Golf Links and is paired with Creative Artists Agency Managing Partner and Head of Music, Rob Light. Also in his group is PGA Tour Pro, Brad Fritsch paired with David Kohler, CEO of the Kohler Company.

As for playing in his first major PGA Tour event, Berberian is feeling some nerves, but he’s not going to let it get to him too much.

“I’m a little bit nervous because I want the tournament to start already, and I want to play well and see what I can really do. But there’s excitement also knowing where I am and what I’m getting the chance to do!” said Berberian.

Next on the docket for the NEPGA Pro are five more PGA Tour events. He playing with the goal of hopefully placing well enough to take on Q-school and hopefully earn his PGA tour card at some point in the future. His next Tour event will be the Puerto Rico Open at Cocoa Beach Golf & Country Club on March 20-26, and then the Barracuda Championship on July 31-August 6 at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, NV. These events are also PGA Tour qualifiers.

“I can’t really say I’m more excited for one tournament over another but Puerto Rico will be a fun week no matter what I shoot. Barracuda is a stableford and I like that kind of format,” said Berberian.

Regardless of how Berberian does from here on out, he's already making strides to do what very few other NEPGA or Club professionals have done in the past. Making the jump from section events to national ones is no easy feat, but the hard work and dedication Berberian has put in is certainly paying off.