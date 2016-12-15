The Start of Something New – New England PGA Foundation Makes First Donation

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

The New England PGA launched its foundation on Wednesday by making a donation to a local charity in Worcester, Mass. This marks the beginning of the New England PGA’s charitable giving campaign.

The ‘Planting the Seed’ foundation held it’s annual holiday toy drive on Wednesday. The event was held at Worcester Fitness Wednesday night. Several members from the community, along with some PGA professionals visited the event to drop off toys, games, and donations. The NEPGA Foundation presented ‘Planting the Seed’ with a $1,000 check for the toy drive.

Planting the Seed began close to 40 years ago with humble beginnings in the living room of co- founder Paul LaCava. Now, the non-profit group is dedicated to helping Worcester-area youths who are homeless or about to become homeless. Outside of the annual toy drive, the group helps to provide underprivileged children with school supplies, access to resources, and summer camp activities.

Beginning this year the New England PGA has adopted its own foundation program from PGA Reach program. Recently founded, the New England PGA Foundation will continually work to promote the game and improve the lives of thousands of children, military veterans and their families, as well as diverse populations through golf each year. Although the NEPGA fosters competition, the New England PGA Charitable Foundation is designed to encourage fellowship, good sportsmanship, continued skill development, honesty, integrity and etiquette.

Looking ahead, the New England PGA is excited to move the foundation into the forefront and be able to make an impactful change in the community. The NEPGA Foundation has elected dedicated board members to further its progress. Rob Jarvis, PGA (Bangor Municipal GC) will serve as Foundation president, with members Allan Belden, PGA (Worcester CC), Brian Bickford, PGA (Val Halla CC), Dave Soucy, PGA (Green Mountain National), Mike Higgins, Brian Bain, PGA and Bob Beach, PGA (Braintree Municipal GC).

About the New England PGA: The New England Professional Golfers' Association (New England PGA) has been making the game of golf better for 100 years in New England. The New England PGA is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting the game of golf, and is one of the 41 sections that comprise the PGA of America. The New England PGA consists of over 900 PGA Class A golf professionals and over 140 PGA apprentices at over 450 golf facilities in five states — Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts & Maine. These facilities include public, private and resort golf courses, teaching centers, and driving ranges.