 New England Golf Monthly - Holiday Gift & Travel Guide 2016
image        image    image    image    image    image
Magazines

NEGM Magazine November/December 2016

mynegmstaff@nepubinc.com'
By
Posted on
Golf Present Finder & Travel Destinations
WHAT'S YOUR REACTION?
Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Our November / December Holiday Gift & Travel Guide is loaded with some of the very best in holiday gift choices and travel destinations. It is the time of year for giving and a time for travel planning to escape the winter for warmer and greener fairways. Editor/Publisher, Tim Branco gives a year in review in his Letter from the Editor highlighting our upcoming 10 year anniversary in 2017.  Our cover story showcases the RTJ Trail turing 25 and is a must read!  Inside this issue you will find: The Exotic, Tropic Dozen by Alice & Danny Scott, the 2016 GolfGearWeekly.com Awards by Ed Travis and What to Put in Play in 2017 with the spread, New Year, New Gear.  In golf fashion we feature cold weather gear and layering. Because we arrived at the Indoor Golf Season you will notice an expanded Simulator Locator section with a new instructional piece called Curreri Collision Crash Course on Pitching with Mike Harbour.  Leigh MacKay interviewed Mr. Notah Begay III for Celebrity Golfer while John Molori showcases how Sports Media, Golf and Family mix. With the closing debate Tom Gorman and Tim Geary go at it again: Should You Ship Your Clubs or Take Them With You?

Thank you again to all of our reader, marketing partners, contributors and staff along with the over 4000 delivery locations in the region that display New England Golf Monthly Magazine. See you in March for the kick of our 10 Year Anniversary at the National Golf Expo in Boston, March 3-5.

WHAT'S YOUR REACTION?

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

7.8K
Golf Courses

11 Most Expensive and Exclusive CC’s of NY… Does It Make The Golf Better?
2.0K
Best in New England

New England Golf Monthly’s Top 25 for 2010
1.9K
Best in New England

Who Said there is No Golf in the Winter?
1.9K
Best in New England

2016 Best Public Course in New England
1.9K
Juniors

2017 Drive, Chip and Putt Qualifying Schedule
1.8K
Local News

The Cape Club, Exquisite New Public Golf Resort to Open in August
1.7K
Golf Simulators

New York Golf Centers
dan dirico dan dirico
1.5K
Golf Events

Western Mass PGA Pro Gives Back to Grow the Game in a Big Way
1.4K
Golf Course Reviews

Streamsong Golf—Different, Unique, Exciting
1.4K
Local News

Newport National Open & Under New Ownership
To Top