NEGM Magazine November/December 2016

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Our November / December Holiday Gift & Travel Guide is loaded with some of the very best in holiday gift choices and travel destinations. It is the time of year for giving and a time for travel planning to escape the winter for warmer and greener fairways. Editor/Publisher, Tim Branco gives a year in review in his Letter from the Editor highlighting our upcoming 10 year anniversary in 2017. Our cover story showcases the RTJ Trail turing 25 and is a must read! Inside this issue you will find: The Exotic, Tropic Dozen by Alice & Danny Scott, the 2016 GolfGearWeekly.com Awards by Ed Travis and What to Put in Play in 2017 with the spread, New Year, New Gear. In golf fashion we feature cold weather gear and layering. Because we arrived at the Indoor Golf Season you will notice an expanded Simulator Locator section with a new instructional piece called Curreri Collision Crash Course on Pitching with Mike Harbour. Leigh MacKay interviewed Mr. Notah Begay III for Celebrity Golfer while John Molori showcases how Sports Media, Golf and Family mix. With the closing debate Tom Gorman and Tim Geary go at it again: Should You Ship Your Clubs or Take Them With You?

Thank you again to all of our reader, marketing partners, contributors and staff along with the over 4000 delivery locations in the region that display New England Golf Monthly Magazine. See you in March for the kick of our 10 Year Anniversary at the National Golf Expo in Boston, March 3-5.

WHAT'S YOUR REACTION?